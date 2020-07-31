What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown

Key stakeholders in the Indian edtech sector believe the new National Education Policy 2020 will build a workforce ready for the 21st century.

By Team YS
31st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

National Education Policy and edtech

NEP

Key stakeholders in the Indian edtech sector believe the new National Education Policy 2020 will build a workforce ready for the 21st century.


Reliance Jio adds 15M users in Q1 2020

Jio_Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio's profits surged 183 percent with a staggering fundraise of over $20 billion. Data traffic also increased due to the lockdown.


Rise of cloud kitchens amid COVID-19

Cloud Kitchen

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Due to the pandemic, more people are opting for takeaway options, which has led to the rise of cloud kitchens serving restaurant-like food.


Startups react to National Education Policy

Edtech startups - New Education Policy

The new National Education Policy provides a framework to change the current education system. Here is how startup founders reacted.


Lendingkart CEO on learning from crisis

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies.

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies, elucidates what he learnt from the COVID-19 crisis and the impact on MSMEs.


Yulu co-founder on his startup journey

Amit Gupta

Amit Gupta, Co-founder of InMobi and Yulu

Yulu Co-founder Amit Gupta talks about his journey from InMobi to Yulu, his core beliefs and principles, and angel investing.


Using DIY kits to teach pre-schoolers

ClassMonitor

Indore-based edtech startup ClassMonitor uses an online-offline approach to teach preschoolers. It has over 30,000 registered users on its app.


Building a personalised gifting startup

The Messy Corner

Siblings Aayush and Aanchal Poddar, Founders of The Messy Corner

Mumbai-based startup The Messy Corner is known for its travel and lifestyle accessories but is diversifying into face masks and UV sterilisers.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

[Techie Tuesday] Abhinav Lal on how a love for coding, passion for redefining healthcare led to Practo

Sindhu Kashyaap

Indian edtech startup ecosystem bullish on the new National Education Policy

Rashi Varshney

Appetite for cloud kitchens grows as COVID-19 eats into restaurant business

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why social media channels are the new pool for business affairs in the post-COVID-19 era

Sachin Bhatia

Amid pandemic, Amazon, Apple, Facebook report mixed earnings

Press Trust of India

From cashflow tips to online expo: how TiE Chennai helped entrepreneurs persevere through the lockdown

Madanmohan Rao

This Raksha Bandhan, nurture the sibling bond with these healthy gift options

Trisha Medhi

Money will find its way into Indian startups, despite the pandemic: Avendus Wealth Management CEO

Vishal Krishna

Everything we are doing to murder the virus is also murdering the economy, says Manish Sabharwal

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform