What edtech startups have to say about the National Education Policy? And, how cloud kitchens soared to popularity amidst lockdown

Key stakeholders in the Indian edtech sector believe the new National Education Policy 2020 will build a workforce ready for the 21st century.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio's profits surged 183 percent with a staggering fundraise of over $20 billion. Data traffic also increased due to the lockdown.





Due to the pandemic, more people are opting for takeaway options, which has led to the rise of cloud kitchens serving restaurant-like food.





The new National Education Policy provides a framework to change the current education system. Here is how startup founders reacted.





Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies.

Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and Co-founder of Lendingkart Technologies, elucidates what he learnt from the COVID-19 crisis and the impact on MSMEs.





Amit Gupta, Co-founder of InMobi and Yulu

Yulu Co-founder Amit Gupta talks about his journey from InMobi to Yulu, his core beliefs and principles, and angel investing.





Indore-based edtech startup ClassMonitor uses an online-offline approach to teach preschoolers. It has over 30,000 registered users on its app.





Siblings Aayush and Aanchal Poddar, Founders of The Messy Corner

Mumbai-based startup The Messy Corner is known for its travel and lifestyle accessories but is diversifying into face masks and UV sterilisers.





