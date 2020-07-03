At YourStory's exclusive Digital India Townhall, Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds startups
To commemorate five years of Digital India, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad went LIVE with India’s tech entrepreneurs in a virtual event hosted by YourStory.
Inside IVP's investment thesis
Somesh Dash, General Partner at Institutional Venture Partners, discusses his learnings from the economic crisis of 2002 and 2008, investing in resilient companies.
Protecting India’s healthcare workers
Karam manufactures Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, etc.
Made in India alternatives to TikTok
The TikTok ban has opened up India's short-video market for local players, who are gunning to fill in the void left by the ByteDance-owned app.
Entertainment industry will bounce back
BookMyShow Co-founder Parikshit Dar tells YourStory that the theatrical business will likely remain under distress for another two to three months.
Is India changing its ‘fairness’ narrative?
HerStory examines India’s deep-rooted obsession for fair skin and whether HUL’s decision to remove ‘Fair’ from its Fair & Lovely cream’s name will change the narrative.
The three pillars of leadership
While leadership is associated with courage in the time of crisis, Brene Brown explains in Dare to Lead that it is also about empathy, vulnerability, and self-care.
