An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh; Naiyya Saggi on raising a startup
On Money Matters Shradha Sharma, Druva Founder and CEO Druva Jaspreet Singh does a deep-dive into the future of cloud and data security.
- +0
- +0
An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh
On Money Matters Shradha Sharma, Druva Founder and CEO Druva Jaspreet Singh does a deep-dive into the future of cloud and data security.
Naiyya Saggi of BabyChakra on raising a startup
Get first-hand build and grow lessons from Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO of BabyChakra, in this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters with Shradha Sharma.
Building a startup like Unacademy, WhiteHat Jr
Pratik Poddar, Principal at Nexus Venture Partners, discusses the growth of edtech startups in India and reveals what he looks for in a founder.
Enabling better parent-teacher communication
Founded in 2016, Hello Parent is a one-stop platform that helps parents communicate and keep track of their child’s progress in school.
Meet India’s first and only Master of Wine
Sonal Holland quit her corporate career and jumped into the wine industry with many ventures. She is India’s first and only Master of Wine.
Helping senior citizens to become tech-savvy
Tanvi Arvind, a Class 9 student of Sishya School, Chennai, has started TechEdEn, a services startup that helps senior citizens to be tech-positive and independent.
Teams need to focus on empathy and decluttering
While organisations are trying to cope with the new reality, Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains why empathy and decluttering are important.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0