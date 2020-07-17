An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh; Naiyya Saggi on raising a startup

On Money Matters Shradha Sharma, Druva Founder and CEO Druva Jaspreet Singh does a deep-dive into the future of cloud and data security.

By Team YS
17th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh

Druva

On Money Matters Shradha Sharma, Druva Founder and CEO Druva Jaspreet Singh does a deep-dive into the future of cloud and data security.


Naiyya Saggi of BabyChakra on raising a startup

BabyChakra

Naiyya Saggi, Founder of Baby Chakra

Get first-hand build and grow lessons from Naiyya Saggi, Founder and CEO of BabyChakra, in this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters with Shradha Sharma.


Building a startup like Unacademy, WhiteHat Jr

Pratik Poddar

Pratik Poddar, Principal at Nexus Venture Partners

Pratik Poddar, Principal at Nexus Venture Partners, discusses the growth of edtech startups in India and reveals what he looks for in a founder.


Enabling better parent-teacher communication

Hello Parent

The Team

Founded in 2016, Hello Parent is a one-stop platform that helps parents communicate and keep track of their child’s progress in school.


Meet India’s first and only Master of Wine

sonal holland, master of wine

Sonal Holland, India's first and only Master of Wine

Sonal Holland quit her corporate career and jumped into the wine industry with many ventures. She is India’s first and only Master of Wine.


Helping senior citizens to become tech-savvy

Tanvi Aravind

Tanvi Madan is helping senior citizens become tech savvy

Tanvi Arvind, a Class 9 student of Sishya School, Chennai, has started TechEdEn, a services startup that helps senior citizens to be tech-positive and independent.


Teams need to focus on empathy and decluttering

YS Learn: Sarbvir Singh

While organisations are trying to cope with the new reality, Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, explains why empathy and decluttering are important.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How India can get back on track to build its $5 trillion economy dream after COVID-19

R N Iyer

Mukesh Ambani loses $2.5B after Reliance AGM; no longer sixth richest person

Sohini Mitter

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Uable secures seed round led by 3one4 Capital

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
An exclusive with Druva Founder Jaspreet Singh; Naiyya Saggi on raising a startup
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From a platform facilitating the internet of underwater things to a soil intelligence system, meet the 12 startups from QDIC 2020 that are raising the innovation bar

Team YS

FinComm to categorise states in three growth brackets: N K Singh

Press Trust of India

New to the market and mutual funds? Learn how to invest smartly with Pratik Oswal

Team YS

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Uable secures seed round led by 3one4 Capital

Vishal Krishna

Driving product innovation: How Vivriti Capital has created an alternative asset class to facilitate access to finance backed by agri commodities

Siddhesh Raut

Stay relevant, or be disrupted: CII Global Summit spotlights lifelong upgradation of knowledge and skills

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Jul 20 2020

ASSOCHAM MASTER CLASS FOR STARTUPS ON INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS (IPR)

Online
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom