[YS Learn] Why teams need to focus on empathy and decluttering, explains Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar

While organisations are trying to cope with the new reality, Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, in a masterclass, explains why empathy and decluttering are important for the growth and happiness of a team.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
16th Jul 2020
Coronavirus has transformed the way managers, teams, and companies work. Many are still trying to understand the different nuances of working from home, navigating the factors that can affect team dynamics. 


In YourStory Education’s deep learning session with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar, tries to decipher the different aspects of team management in the age of social distancing. 



According to him, there are two kinds of companies in the market right now. One set is facing massive losses, looking to renew and change their business models and seek newer revenue models to get some runway. The second set of companies is getting a lot of demand — these are working to cope with the rising demand and serve their customers. 


“Both sets of companies have human problems. It is always about people. And many [people] are separated from their families, living alone and focussed on what to do next,” says Sarbvir. 

Thus, while managing teams, it is important to keep the changing scenario in mind.

Empathy 

While we have faced several economic crises, this one is different. 


“For the first time, the economic crisis has been coupled with the fear of life and health. And that fear has crept fast. People are looking for safety and reassurance. Look out for the safety of your team. Be there for the person and be open to listen to them,” says Sarbvir. 


Empathy, he adds, is key. “Be empathetic towards your team. Understand what they feel and are going through,” he says.

Declutter 

According to Sarbvir, while most business leaders know their goals, they are doing many things along with what needs to be done, which is a problem. 


“Now is not the time to do many things. You need to stop discretionary activities as they create artificial stress. It is important to focus on core goals and set the same for your teams. If you focus on core and keep clear communication, managing will become easier,” he says.  


Empathy, Sarbvir believes, is key to managing teams in times of crisis. 

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

