Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE
In an exclusive interview, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar says the overall health of the Indian financial system will be crucial in reviving the Indian economy.
Inside Paytm’s latest insurance buy
Paytm’s buyout of insurance firm Raheja QBE is a significant move in its goal of driving financial inclusion and strengthening its position as India’s fintech leader.
CredR's rise amidst COVID-19
CredR has seen an upswing in demand from smaller towns as fear of travelling in public transport mounts following the rise in COVID-19 cases.
A Shopify for video streaming
Laminar is a platform as a service that lets a content company or a creator launch a global streaming service, by providing end-to-end solutions.
Using UV tech to be coronavirus-free
New Delhi-based TRU-V has developed a low-cost, lightweight disinfection bag that taps UV-C technology to sanitise daily use items.
Modernising how we buy fruits, vegetables
Freshworld uses battery-operated carts (e-rickshaws) along with a modern POS and an app to deliver farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to the customer's doorstep.
Google for India Digitisation Fund
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the $10 billion fund will be utilised through equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.
