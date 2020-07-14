Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE

In an exclusive interview, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar says the overall health of the Indian financial system will be crucial in reviving the Indian economy.





Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm’s buyout of insurance firm Raheja QBE is a significant move in its goal of driving financial inclusion and strengthening its position as India’s fintech leader.





CredR has seen an upswing in demand from smaller towns as fear of travelling in public transport mounts following the rise in COVID-19 cases.





Laminar co-founders (L-R) Narendra Nag, Tirthraj Singh, Kumar Shorav, Shanyang Yin, and Raheel Khursheed

Laminar is a platform as a service that lets a content company or a creator launch a global streaming service, by providing end-to-end solutions.





TRU-V Team

New Delhi-based TRU-V has developed a low-cost, lightweight disinfection bag that taps UV-C technology to sanitise daily use items.





The Freshworld cart in a Bengaluru neighbourhood

Freshworld uses battery-operated carts (e-rickshaws) along with a modern POS and an app to deliver farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to the customer's doorstep.





Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the $10 billion fund will be utilised through equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.





