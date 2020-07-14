Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE

In an exclusive interview, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar says the overall health of the Indian financial system will be crucial in reviving the Indian economy.

By Team YS
14th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman

SBI, Rajnish Kumar

In an exclusive interview, State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar says the overall health of the Indian financial system will be crucial in reviving the Indian economy.


Inside Paytm’s latest insurance buy

VSS_TechSparks 2019

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm’s buyout of insurance firm Raheja QBE is a significant move in its goal of driving financial inclusion and strengthening its position as India’s fintech leader.


CredR's rise amidst COVID-19

CredR

CredR has seen an upswing in demand from smaller towns as fear of travelling in public transport mounts following the rise in COVID-19 cases.


A Shopify for video streaming

Laminar founders

Laminar co-founders (L-R) Narendra Nag, Tirthraj Singh, Kumar Shorav, Shanyang Yin, and Raheel Khursheed

Laminar is a platform as a service that lets a content company or a creator launch a global streaming service, by providing end-to-end solutions.


Using UV tech to be coronavirus-free

TRU-V

TRU-V Team

New Delhi-based TRU-V has developed a low-cost, lightweight disinfection bag that taps UV-C technology to sanitise daily use items.


Modernising how we buy fruits, vegetables

Freshworld

The Freshworld cart in a Bengaluru neighbourhood

Freshworld uses battery-operated carts (e-rickshaws) along with a modern POS and an app to deliver farm-fresh fruits and vegetables to the customer's doorstep.


Google for India Digitisation Fund

Pichai Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the $10 billion fund will be utilised through equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 40 lakh to Rs 6 crore, this startup is modernising the way we buy fruits and vegetables

Vishal Krishna

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot for 2.6 million shareholders ahead of AGM

Sohini Mitter

Gaana, StepSetGo, Ludo King — 6 Indian apps that can help you keep engaged during the COVID-19 lockdown

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Exclusive interview with SBI Chairman; Inside Paytm's buyout of Raheja QBE
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Social network platform FLYX raises $200K in pre-seed funding

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Group health insurance startup Plum raises Rs 7 Cr in seed round led by Incubate Fund

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Healthcare-focused VC firm HealthQuad raises Rs 514 Cr for its second fund

Press Trust of India

Real-time data key in COVID-19 fight: Niti Aayog's Amitabh Kant

Press Trust of India

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

‘Entrepreneurship is the willingness to follow your curiosity’– 60 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom