[Funding alert] Defence tech startup BBBS raises $1M through Mumbai Angels Network

The Chennai-based startup had earlier received investment to the tune of Rs 5 crore from an individual investor.

By Sujata Sangwan
3rd Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Big Bang Boom Solutions, a Chennai-based defence tech startup, has raised $1 million through Mumbai Angels Network in their overall $1.5 million Series A funding round-size.


Praveen Dwarkanath, Co-founder and CEO of BBBS, said, 


"We are thrilled to partner with MA Network who have not only supported us in raising funds but also connected us to their vast network of investors for business synergies. We will now have an addition of highly intellectual and well-placed people across the country."


Funding
Also Read

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions


Founded in 2018 by Praveen Dwarkanath and Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS) is developing integrated intellectual properties for defence purposes. Some of the innovative defense solutions being built by BBBS are T-Series Unmanned Tank Development, Next Generation Hybrid Personal Combat Armour, 360 Advance Battle Interface, and Anti-drone Defense System, among others.


The company said it has won two iDEX grants in two product categories, with SPARK grants of Rs 3 crore from the Department of Innovation. It claims to have collaborations with high technology players and individuals across the country, and is on track to deliver technology systems to the Indian Armed Forces


The company had earlier received investment to the tune of Rs 5 crore from an individual investor.


Mahesh Agarwal, MA Investor, added,


"BBBS has a lot of potential to grow with FDI Investment policy and now Indian government tenders up to Rs 200 crore to Indian companies-only policy will boost innovations. BBBS has proven records of winning iDEX challenges."


Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network (MA Network) has a 140+ portfolio with 45+ exits and has invested over Rs 150 crore. The network is today 450+ members strong, across nine chapters (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, and Chennai).


In February 2019, GVFL Ltd, a venture capital firm, had invested an undisclosed sum for a Series A investment round in an Ahmedabad-based defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech Pvt Ltd. Odisha-based aerospace and defence startup Tzar Aerospace also secured $15 billion in May last year from Dreamvision Overseas in exchange for 37 percent private equity.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

FMCG major Marico acquires Ahmedabad-based men's grooming startup Beardo

Apurva P

Why these ex-Swiggy and Pizza Hut execs founded a restaurant management startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring ride-hailing company Zoox

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
At YourStory's exclusive Digital India Townhall, Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds startups
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma launches two entities for investments

Vishal Krishna

Reliance Jio raises $253M from Intel's venture capital arm in 12th foreign investment

Sohini Mitter

India needs Rs 50-60 lakh crore in foreign investments to bolster coronavirus-hit economy: Nitin Gadkari

Press Trust of India

[YS Learn] World’s top happiness expert reveals how to WFH productively

Sindhu Kashyaap

Video sharing startup Chingari plans to ramp up hiring amid growth spurt

Press Trust of India

If your innovation is solving the problem for the excluded in India, apply for the Anjani Mashelkar Inclusive Innovation Award

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India