CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

The Startup India CRPF Grand Challenge looks to tap into the expertise of startups to come out with an innovative solution to address its various security challenges

By Team YS
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has shortlisted 16 startups for a demo day to solve its various core challenges. This is being done in collaboration with Startup India.


As part of the Startup India CRPF Grand Challenge, which was announced a couple of months ago, it said that it was looking for new concepts and innovations in the areas identified. Some of the areas identified were: shoes against spikes, controlling blood loss, and effective utilisation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).


According to CRPF, “The objective of this programme is to address critical issues hampering the growth of the security sector in the country by leveraging technical expertise and best fundamental concepts thus helping talented and creative innovators to pursue promising avenues at the frontier of technology.”


drones
Also Read

This Army Major has developed a bullet-proof jacket to save soldiers from sniper attacks


It also stated that this programme provides a unique opportunity to innovative startups and individual innovators in security sector having a commercially viable and innovative solution to address the key challenges in the security forces.


Through this programme, CRPF is looking at startups to come out with innovative solutions in addressing the critical issues where are hampering the growth of the security sector in the country.


The shortlisted startups were divided into three categories based on the challenges that it was addressing. Startups that provide effective utilisation of remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS)/UAVs against insurgents; startups that develop lightweight, sterile hemostatic agents, drugs, equipment, and badges to control excessive bleeding loss; and startups that develop terrain agnostic shoes to protect against hidden iron/bamboo made spikes causing fatal injuries to troops.


Some of the startups which have been selected for the demo day are - Eklavya Aero Sports, Optimized Electrotech, LUMBOBEE, Visionbot.io, Innovative Software Solutions, Flatonomers, Aiotize Private, Techraion Systemworks, Asteria Aerospace, Sagar Defence Engineering, and Dcygnus Automates.


These startups are from different locations in the country and have specialistion in areas such as drones, advanced materials, cyber security, IoT, etc.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How a part-time designer’s Iron Man suit prototype can protect Indian soldiers


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

Apoorva Puranik

YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

Team YS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

Thimmaya Poojary

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive

Tarush Bhalla

DPIIT to issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector soon

Press Trust of India

Baazi Games to invest $5M in startups, gaming technology

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore