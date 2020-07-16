[Funding alert] Nutrition tech platform Ripsey raises Rs 1 Cr through ah! Ventures

Ripsey is looking to utilise the funds to build their technology platform as well as fund their next leg of growth and expansion to other metros and Tier I cities in India.

By Trisha Medhi
16th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based deep tech platform Ripsey has raised Rs 1 crore from a US based investor in its ongoing Pre-Series Round of Rs 2 crore through ah! Ventures angel platform. Earlier in May, the startup had raised Rs 1 crore in an undisclosed seed round.


Ripsey is looking to utilise the funds to build their technology platform as well as fund their next leg of growth and expansion to other metros and Tier I cities in India.


Ripsey
Also Read

This Mumbai entrepreneur’s startup brings ‘health-food-as-a-service’ to your doorstep


Founded in 2018 by two women - Silky Singh and Alekhya Boora Ripsey - the platform, earlier known as Fresh Food Co, plans meals for consumers in consultation with fitness experts and nutritionists. It then gets its in-house chefs to prepare them at its central kitchen, and finally delivers the meal box to the consumer’s doorstep. 


Silky Singh, Founder, Ripsey says, “When I was working, I had trouble maintaining a healthy weight in spite of visiting numerous doctors and dieticians. I was also very active but nothing was helping me to take care of myself on a daily basis. At Ripsey, we are solving this by providing a full stack solution – we plan, cook, deliver the meals and track the consumer’s progress. Subscribing to Ripsey is the answer for how to eat healthy and stay fit.”


“Given the current tense environment due to COVID-19, the focus on eating and staying healthy is gaining more prominence and Ripsey is well poised to benefit from the same as well as benefit those who are seeking a healthy lifestyle”, said Atul Javeri, Ripsey Deal Lead and Venture Partner – ah! Ventures.


The startup claims to be delivering about 5,000 subscription orders a month and 300-odd single orders daily. Currently, Ripsey operates in Mumbai Metropolitan region.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Jobs roundup] Work at Google India with the tech giant ready to invest Rs 75k Cr in the country

Rishabh Mansur

From Rs 40 lakh to Rs 6 crore, this startup is modernising the way we buy fruits and vegetables

Vishal Krishna

This group payments startup founded by IIT-Bombay alumni makes it easy to goDutch

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Jobs Roundup] Work with desi social media platform ShareChat with these openings

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Reliance AGM highlights: Google-Jio deal, JioMart, startups, JioTV+, 5G and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[YS Learn] Why teams need to focus on empathy and decluttering, explains Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] The Chennai Angels backs edtech startup uFony

Sujata Sangwan

Gaming startup Nazara Technologies acquires majority stake in Paper Boat Apps

Debolina Biswas

Uber appoints Prabhjeet Singh as India, South Asia head

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Customer intelligence platform Zeotap raises $42M in Series C round

Vishal Krishna

Digitisation, disruption, transformation, agility: What small businesses need to focus upon

Vidushi Jain

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom