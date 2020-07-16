[Funding alert] Nutrition tech platform Ripsey raises Rs 1 Cr through ah! Ventures

Mumbai-based deep tech platform Ripsey has raised Rs 1 crore from a US based investor in its ongoing Pre-Series Round of Rs 2 crore through ah! Ventures angel platform. Earlier in May, the startup had raised Rs 1 crore in an undisclosed seed round.





Ripsey is looking to utilise the funds to build their technology platform as well as fund their next leg of growth and expansion to other metros and Tier I cities in India.









Founded in 2018 by two women - Silky Singh and Alekhya Boora Ripsey - the platform, earlier known as Fresh Food Co, plans meals for consumers in consultation with fitness experts and nutritionists. It then gets its in-house chefs to prepare them at its central kitchen, and finally delivers the meal box to the consumer’s doorstep.





Silky Singh, Founder, Ripsey says, “When I was working, I had trouble maintaining a healthy weight in spite of visiting numerous doctors and dieticians. I was also very active but nothing was helping me to take care of myself on a daily basis. At Ripsey, we are solving this by providing a full stack solution – we plan, cook, deliver the meals and track the consumer’s progress. Subscribing to Ripsey is the answer for how to eat healthy and stay fit.”





“Given the current tense environment due to COVID-19, the focus on eating and staying healthy is gaining more prominence and Ripsey is well poised to benefit from the same as well as benefit those who are seeking a healthy lifestyle”, said Atul Javeri, Ripsey Deal Lead and Venture Partner – ah! Ventures.





The startup claims to be delivering about 5,000 subscription orders a month and 300-odd single orders daily. Currently, Ripsey operates in Mumbai Metropolitan region.