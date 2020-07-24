[Funding alert] Ex Ola Advisor Dr Srinivas Chunduru invests in food startup Snack Amor

Dr Srinivas Chunduru, former advisor for Ola, has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in the food startup Snack Amor through his family office VANS Investments which focuses on investments in pre-IPO, new age internet consumer and fintech companies.

Along with the funding, Dr Srinivas has also joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Started in 2017, Mumbai-based Snack Amor is a healthy snack startup founded by Deepak Grover.

Speaking about his association with Snack Amor, Dr Srinivas said,

“It is my privilege to be part of a company that is contributing to a healthier India. The product concept has the potential to grow multifold in the years to come. I'm looking forward to working closely with the young team of Snack Amor led by an enterprising young founder Deepak Grover.”

Deepak Grover, Founder of Snack Amor





Dr Srinivas is the founder of VANS Group and has recently been inducted as Chief Advisor - Strategic Alliances, and is a member of the board at fintech startup Crowdera. He has been a key advisor for Ola as its interim CHRO and CEO (OSPL), and continues to be on the board of Ola group companies (OSPL).

Deepak Grover, Founder and CEO of Snack Amor, added,

“Dr Srinivas has an exceptional and unique track record in both business and HR with large corporates as well as established startups. His contribution to our next level of growth and design and implementation of the best in class HR strategy for us would play an immensely important role for us.”

According to the startup, India is a snacking nation with a market of $4 billion but a majority of snacking products available are junk and loaded with sugar, salt, trans-fat, artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives. Snack Amor said it aims to disrupt this market by offering a range of tasty, healthy, all-natural, immunity building, and affordable snacking products that are addressing the health problems caused due to junk snacking in India.