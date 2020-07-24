[Funding alert] Ex Ola Advisor Dr Srinivas Chunduru invests in food startup Snack Amor

Along with the funding, Dr Srinivas Chunduru has also joined the Mumbai-based snacking startup as a strategic advisor.

By Sujata Sangwan
24th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Dr Srinivas Chunduru, former advisor for Ola, has invested an undisclosed amount of funding in the food startup Snack Amor through his family office VANS Investments which focuses on investments in pre-IPO, new age internet consumer and fintech companies.  

 

Along with the funding, Dr Srinivas has also joined the company as a strategic advisor. 

 

Started in 2017, Mumbai-based Snack Amor is a healthy snack startup founded by Deepak Grover.

 

Speaking about his association with Snack Amor, Dr Srinivas said, 

 

“It is my privilege to be part of a company that is contributing to a healthier India. The product concept has the potential to grow multifold in the years to come. I'm looking forward to working closely with the young team of Snack Amor led by an enterprising young founder Deepak Grover.”

 

Snack Amor

Deepak Grover, Founder of Snack Amor

Also Read

5 Indian snack brands spicing up the market dominated by Haldirams, Lays, and Kurkure


Dr Srinivas is the founder of VANS Group and has recently been inducted as Chief Advisor - Strategic Alliances, and is a member of the board at fintech startup Crowdera. He has been a key advisor for Ola as its interim CHRO and CEO (OSPL), and continues to be on the board of Ola group companies (OSPL).

 

Deepak Grover, Founder and CEO of Snack Amor, added, 

 

“Dr Srinivas has an exceptional and unique track record in both business and HR with large corporates as well as established startups. His contribution to our next level of growth and design and implementation of the best in class HR strategy for us would play an immensely important role for us.”

 

According to the startup, India is a snacking nation with a market of $4 billion but a majority of snacking products available are junk and loaded with sugar, salt, trans-fat, artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives. Snack Amor said it aims to disrupt this market by offering a range of tasty, healthy, all-natural, immunity building, and affordable snacking products that are addressing the health problems caused due to junk snacking in India.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The 4 smart financial decisions SMBs must adopt to rule the new normal

Apoorva Puranik

Making money is not bad, but it must be done ethically, says Ratan Tata at YS Leadership Talk

Aparajita Saxena

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

[Roundup] Takeaways from YS exclusive leadership talk with Ratan Tata

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive interview with Ratan Tata: Coronavirus, lockdown, layoffs, and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Karnataka amends certain provisions in industries-related laws

Press Trust of India

VC fund inflows nearly halve in June quarter to $1.4B: Report

Press Trust of India

How the appointment of Jürgen Klopp started up Liverpool again

Vinay Kanchan

[Funding alert] Electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy raises Rs 84 Cr from Hero MotoCorp

Sujata Sangwan

Here are some tips to help entrepreneurs know how and when to scale their organisation

Alok Goyal

From knowledge strategy to business success: meet Mobarakeh Steel Company, winner of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) award

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom