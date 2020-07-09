GiveIndia appoints Scripbox Co-Founder, CEO Ashok Kumar ER as president

Bengaluru-based nonprofit GiveIndia organisation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ashok Kumar ER as the president.





Ashok brings extensive leadership experience, with a track record of accelerating growth in technology companies, championing purpose-driven transformation initiatives, and leading corporate social responsibility and nonprofit funding efforts, GiveIndia said in a statement.

Source: twitter.co





In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia.





Previously, Ashok served as the Co-Founder and CEO of Scripbox, building India's most trusted online investment service with the mission of making Indians financially independent.





His co-founders and strong management team will continue to run Scripbox, as he pursues his social entrepreneurship passion with GiveIndia.





Commenting on his appointment, Ashok said, “Coming from a small town lower middle class family, throughout my life, I have been the beneficiary of so many do-gooders giving, it is my turn to enable the world to give and help alleviate poverty through GiveIndia”.





He further added, “More than ever, the social sector needs a start-up approach and hyper scale thinking to solve large and complex problems that we are facing as a society. Along with my team, I am looking forward to propel GiveIndia to the next phase of growth.”





Founded in 2000, GiveIndia has been promoting giving for the last two decades through its online donations platform, consumer and workplace giving partnerships. GiveIndia is looking to scale its donor base from three lakh to 20 lakh over the next five years.





Earlier in April, Google chief Sundar Pichai had donated Rs 5 crore to GiveIndia, matching Google's earlier donation to the non-profit organisation for the coronavirus pandemic.





"Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg's Rs 5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families...," GiveIndia said in a tweet.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)