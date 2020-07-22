Goibibo co-founder Vikalp Sahni quits the company

Goibibo Group, a leading online travel site, witnessed the departure of its co-founder and chief technical officer Vikalp Sahni.





The resignation was announced through a series of tweets by Vikalp himself. He leaves the Goibibo group after a period of 13 years.





The Twitter post of Vikalp said, “13 magical years passed with a blink of an eye. Time for me to step down as CTO of Goibibo, it feels bad to add ex :( to what I cared for so much. I can't, but will try to summarize this journey & express my gratitude to many of you who created these magical moments for me.”





13 magical years passed with a blink of an eye. Time for me to step down as CTO of Goibibo, it feels bad to add ex :( to what I cared for so much. I can't, but will try to summarize this journey & express my gratitude to many of you who created these magical moments for me pic.twitter.com/tXzYl4WOXR — vikalp sahni (@vikalpsahni) July 21, 2020









Vikalp started his career at Goibibo as a software engineer and led the technical team which helped launch the company’s mobile-first product.





The co-founder recounted the heady days of ibibo where they introduced newer services and products.





The long tenure of Vikalp saw Goibibo touching new highs which included the acquisition of bus ticket booking aggregator redbus for $100 million.





However, the big moment came in 2016 when Makemytrip acquired Goibibo in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.





Vikalp also mentions in his tweet how it was another great learning experience for him under Deep Kalra and Rajesh Magow. Soon after this, the company started booking IPL tickets and Vikalp very proudly pointed out that they witnessed a surge of 40x with no issues during this period.





Vikalp was also a part of Go-MMT volunteers A-class team that helped in building the government-owned COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu.





Following the merger with Makemytrip, Goibibo had earlier witnessed the exit of Ashish Kashyap. He has launched his own fintech venture in personal wealth management space called INDWealth.





The travel industry has come under severe impact due to COVID-19 with lockdowns and restrictions on movement of people.