Hiring activities up 33pc in June: Naukri JobSpeak Index

Hiring activities in June remained muted on a yearly basis, but registered an increase over the previous month amid nationwide relaxations of coronavirus-induced lockdown norms, a report said on Wednesday.





The Naukri JobSpeak Index for June stood at 1,208, registering an improvement of 33 percent compared to May when it was at 910. However, on a yearly basis, the hiring activity was still down by 44 percent.





The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com.





The report further said hiring in hospitality, retail, and auto sectors has been the most impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and following nationwide relaxations of lockdown norms, there has been an uptick in recruitment in these sectors.





"However, with the Unlock 1.0 initiative undertaken by the government in June, we see a revival in recruitment activities in these sectors as well. Hiring in the hospitality sector witnessed an increase of 107 percent month-on-month, followed by the retail and auto sectors picking up by 77 percent each," it added.





Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said, "It is encouraging to see that the announcement of Unlock 1.0 in India has resulted in the month-on-month progressive growth in hiring."





Goyal added, while the year-on-year hiring is still impacted, leading to a decline of 44 percent in June, key industries such as IT, BPO/ITES, FMCG, and accounting have seen a significant uptick in hiring this month compared to the last two months.





"We are hopeful that the hiring activity will bounce back in the coming months," he noted.





The report further said that functional roles in education/teaching with 49 percent growth, pharmaceuticals/biotech (36 percent), and sales/business development (33 percent) saw an uptick in month-on-month hiring.





Hiring across experience levels also grew by an average of 28 percent in June compared to May, led by the entry-level executives' band (up to three years experience).