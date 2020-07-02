The time for Indian startups is now: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India is a country where apps are downloaded a lot, but not uploaded, said Union Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory's 'Digital India' Townhall on Wednesday.

By Team YS
2nd Jul 2020
The time for Indian startups is now

Digital India Townhall

India is a country where apps are downloaded a lot, but not uploaded, said Union Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory's 'Digital India' Townhall on Wednesday.


India aims to have a $1T digital economy

Ravi Shankar Prasad


Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory's Digital India Town Hall said that India aims to create a digital economy of $1 trillion, powered by startups.


Aatmanirbhar Bharat is resurgent India

Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the #DigitalIndiaTownhall

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the importance of allowing and helping India's indigenous industries to thrive and succeed.


Inclusion central to approach in digitising India

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

The digital-first model in India will succeed only if the common man has a stake, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad said during YourStory's Digital India townhall.


AI kiosks for contactless COVID-19 screening

Arvi

Sushant Reddy

Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Arvi, founded in July 2019, has reinvented itself and developed AI thermal kiosks for COVID-19 screening. 


Siliguri is helping startups grow beyond borders

startup bharat trend

Entrepreneurs from Siliguri say the city’s strategic location – it flanks four international borders – makes it easy for startups to establish their presence outside India.


Billionaire wealth gainers of the pandemic

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The world’s wealthiest grew their fortunes even as the coronavirus pandemic shut down global economies. Here are the biggest gainers of 2020.


