The time for Indian startups is now: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India is a country where apps are downloaded a lot, but not uploaded, said Union Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory's 'Digital India' Townhall on Wednesday.









Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at YourStory's Digital India Town Hall said that India aims to create a digital economy of $1 trillion, powered by startups.





IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the #DigitalIndiaTownhall

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised the importance of allowing and helping India's indigenous industries to thrive and succeed.





Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad

The digital-first model in India will succeed only if the common man has a stake, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad said during YourStory's Digital India townhall.





Sushant Reddy

Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Arvi, founded in July 2019, has reinvented itself and developed AI thermal kiosks for COVID-19 screening.





Entrepreneurs from Siliguri say the city’s strategic location – it flanks four international borders – makes it easy for startups to establish their presence outside India.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The world’s wealthiest grew their fortunes even as the coronavirus pandemic shut down global economies. Here are the biggest gainers of 2020.





