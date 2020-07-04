Healthtech is a game-changer and has changed the way healthcare is provided in India.





Reports suggest that the Indian healthcare market is one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s healthcare industry is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022.





The healthcare industry is growing rapidly in terms of quality and revenue, and startups are leading the charge. The innovative startups changing India’s healthcare landscape include Practo, DocsApp, InnovAccer, myUpchar, Niramai, mFine, and more. The coronavirus pandemic has helped startups make deeper inroads, and ready for further growth.





One such startup is Bengaluru-based online healthcare startup Practo.





Practo Founders : Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal





Founded by Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal in 2007, Practo is a platform where patients can instantly connect with doctors, book appointments, and get the prescribed medicines delivered. It is one of the earliest digital healthcare platforms and started operations with its B2B product – Practo Ray. The platform soon expanded to online consultation, medicine delivery, and hospital management systems. In late 2018, the startup also ventured into medical insurance services.





Today, Practo is present in over 20 countries. The platform has seen 18 crore patients availing the service every year, and has over one lakh doctors and 70,000 partner clinics and hospitals.





