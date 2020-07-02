[Jobs roundup] Join the Indian video content platforms with these vacancies

Over the last two years, along with the popular Chinese short-form video app TikTok, several Indian language content apps have gained popularity in the country. With over 530 million internet users, India has the second-largest internet user base in the world today. The growing penetration of internet in the rural pockets of India has contributed to the consumption of these content in regional languages.





Many video platforms, today, have shifted to offering their content in the regional languages, thus getting ready for the new digital India.









In the backdrop of the current face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps.





While this meant forbidding the use of some popular apps such as TikTok, Helo, and WeChat, it has brought the focus on to some 'Swadeshi' or homegrown Indian apps.





If you wish to work with the new-age video content platforms, these job openings may help you.

Android Developer

Trell

Experience needed: 2+ years





As an Android Developer at Trell, the candidate is required to work closely with its product and design teams to customise the Trell experience for the Android platform. They are expected to prototype new and redesign features with a focus on UI design principles and making apps work intuitively. An ideal candidate is required to write efficient Android code in Java/Kotlin, following MVP framework guidelines, as well as trace, and profile Android java code.





For more information, click here.





Data Engineer

Roposo

Experience needed: 0-3 years





Short-video platform Roposo is looking for a Data Engineer who can understand and provide innovative solutions to business and product requirements using big data architecture. The candidate is expected to take ownership of end-to-end data-pipeline, including system design, integrating big data tools, and frameworks. Their responsibilities also include developing, required querying, and reporting tools for various business teams.





For more information, click here.





Senior DevOps Engineer

ShareChat

Experience needed: Not specified





The responsibilities of the candidate will include driving automation of application deployment for production and pre-release environments. They are expected to define monitoring/alerting requirements and implement automated incident resolution solutions. They also need to monitor various systems capacity, health indicators and trends, as well as provide analytics and forecasts for added or reduced capacity, as required.





Apart from this, the candidate is required to identify areas for process and efficiency improvement within platform services operations, and provide troubleshooting and break-fix support for production services.





For more information, click here.





Senior SDET- Android

Glance

Experience needed: 4-7 years





InMobi-owned mobile content platform Glance is seeking someone to develop scalable and reliable automated frameworks across platforms (API, mobile, web). They are required to create test plans, test cases, and test strategies. The candidate's responsibilities also include designing and developing a host of tools, aimed at improving teams efficiency and productivity, as well as providing full-stack support for existing and new tools.





For more information, click here.





UI/UX Designer

Roposo

Experience needed: 2-7 years





The candidate as a UI/UX Designer at Roposo is expected to have a user-centric approach to design, and an understanding of various user research methodologies, and how to apply research insights into product development. They are required to design portfolio, demonstrating both creative thinking and the delivery of solid end-to-end scenarios, as well as develop and document detailed user experience specifications.





For more information, click here.