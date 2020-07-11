[Jobs Roundup] Work with desi social media platform ShareChat with these openings

The Indian government recently banned 59 Chinese mobile apps to counter the threat posed by these applications to India's security and sovereignty. This automatically ensured a surge in the demand for homegrown mobile applications.





India’s first homegrown social media successes, ShareChat has been considered a rival to Chinese TikTok. Developed by Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, ShareChat was founded in 2015 by Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh, and Farid Ahsan. The Bengaluru-based regional language social media platform claims to have more than 60 million monthly active users in more than 15 Indian languages.





ShareChat Founders (L to R): Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Singh, and Ankush Sachdeva





ShareChat is backed by marquee investors, including Twitter, Shunwei Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SAIF Capital, India Quotient, and TrustBridge Partners.





If you are someone who is excited about working and growing in a desi social media platform, YourStory lists a few job openings at ShareChat.

iOS Developer

Experience required: Two plus years





ShareChat is looking for an iOS developer to design and build applications for the platform. The candidate will be responsible for collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features. They will be required to work on bug fixing and improving application performance.





Candidates applying for this position should have two plus years of experience in iOS development, along with a BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject. An ideal candidate should have experience in working with iOS frameworks such as Core Data, Core Animation, Core Graphics, and Core Text. They should have published one or more apps in the app store.





For more information, click here.

Moderator - Telugu

Experience required: NA





As a moderator for ShareChat, the candidate will have to ensure that abuses (verbal or written) are controlled on the platform. The candidate has to be alert throughout the shift and ready to take action at a moment's notice. They should also be willing to work for extended work hours.





The ideal candidate should have written and spoken fluency in Telugu and business proficiency in English. They should have basic knowledge of MS Excel and MS Word. The ideal moderator should have deep interest in the local culture, trends, and pop culture.





For more information, click here.

Senior DevOps Engineers

Experience required: NA





As a Senior DevOps Engineer at ShareChat, the candidate will have to work closely with software engineers to help them deploy and operate different systems. The candidate will be in-charge of the specification and documentation of the new project features. Additionally, they will be developing new features and writing scripts for automation using Perl, Python, Groovy, Java, or Bash. They will have to provide troubleshooting and break-fix support for production services.





The candidate applying for this post should have experience in managing Linux-based infrastructure, and have hands-on experience with databases including MySQL, Mongo, and Elasticsearch. Additionally, they should have an understanding of one or more cloud systems such as AWS or GCP.





For more information, click here.

Community Expert - Punjabi

Experience required: NA





Community Experts at ShareChat are responsible for building communities in their specific languages. They act as the face and voice of ShareChat's brand and manage all its community communications.





As a Community Expert, the candidate will have to engage with the users, fans, and followers through online campaigns. They will have to communicate with the top users, collect feedback and user insights to drive growth. Additionally, the community expert has to organise and participate in online and offline events to build community and boost brand awareness.





The candidate should have interest in social media and the ability to analyse the implications of online communications and messages. They should have attention to detail, and knowledge of online marketing.





For more information, click here.

Sales and Operations - Intern

Experience required: 0 to 1 year





As a Sales and Operations intern at ShareChat, the candidate will be creating processes and interacting with the existing vendors for timely execution of projects. They will be interacting with the existing stakeholders and Regional Sales Head for timely execution of projects.





The ideal candidate should be a final year student or graduate, with good spoken and written English skills. The internship is five-months long, with stipend ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000.





For more information, click here.