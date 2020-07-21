Ola to expand its enterprise solution ‘Ola Corporate’ to Australia, New Zealand, UK

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Ola has announced the expansion of its enterprise mobility offering 'Ola Corporate' across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom over the coming weeks.





"With wait times of less than five minutes, trained drivers, and the highest standards of safety, Ola provides a quick, safe, and reliable mode of transportation for enterprise customers", the ride-hailing giant said in a statement.

The company also stated that this milestone development came after it saw success in the Indian market. Ola Corporate has over 10,000 corporate users in India who have reduced their travel expenses by up to 25 percent, due to the platform’s centralised billing system which eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement.





Speaking about the initiative, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said





"Ola Corporate brings the inherent benefits of Ola’s technology platform to simplify the mobility requirements of large corporates. Be it a point-to-point trip, traveling outstation, or renting a cab for multiple trips, Ola Corporate brings the flexibility of choosing from a variety of categories on the Ola app. The corporate dashboard allows for improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.”





He further added, “Millions of executives across 10,000+ businesses avail the benefits of Ola Corporate in India every day, changing the way India Inc travels. With enhanced safety protocols and custom-designed solutions, we are excited to extend ‘Ola Corporate’ to our international markets as well, and help businesses with a simple, effortless, and convenient mobility experience.”





The platform claims to offer a range of safety features under its Ride Safe initiative to raise industry standards and ensure that the best-in-class hygiene and sanitisation protocols are followed to make every ride safe for customers and driver-partners.





As companies prepare to physically return to the workplace, ‘Ola Corporate’ will deliver a superior and reliable mobility experience, reinforced by Ola’s market-leading safety and customer support features.