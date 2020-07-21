Ola to expand its enterprise solution ‘Ola Corporate’ to Australia, New Zealand, UK

Ola Corporate has over 10,000 corporate users in India who, Ola says, have seen up to 25 percent reduction in travel expenses due to the platform’s centralised billing system, which eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement.

By Trisha Medhi
21st Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Ola has announced the expansion of its enterprise mobility offering 'Ola Corporate' across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom over the coming weeks.


"With wait times of less than five minutes, trained drivers, and the highest standards of safety, Ola provides a quick, safe, and reliable mode of transportation for enterprise customers", the ride-hailing giant said in a statement.
Ola

Shutterstock

Also Read

Ola partners with PhonePe to enhance digital payments experience


The company also stated that this milestone development came after it saw success in the Indian market. Ola Corporate has over 10,000 corporate users in India who have reduced their travel expenses by up to 25 percent, due to the platform’s centralised billing system which eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement.


Speaking about the initiative, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Olasaid 


"Ola Corporate brings the inherent benefits of Ola’s technology platform to simplify the mobility requirements of large corporates. Be it a point-to-point trip, traveling outstation, or renting a cab for multiple trips, Ola Corporate brings the flexibility of choosing from a variety of categories on the Ola app. The corporate dashboard allows for improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.


He further added, Millions of executives across 10,000+ businesses avail the benefits of Ola Corporate in India every day, changing the way India Inc travels. With enhanced safety protocols and custom-designed solutions, we are excited to extend ‘Ola Corporate’ to our international markets as well, and help businesses with a simple, effortless, and convenient mobility experience.”


The platform claims to offer a range of safety features under its Ride Safe initiative to raise industry standards and ensure that the best-in-class hygiene and sanitisation protocols are followed to make every ride safe for customers and driver-partners.


As companies prepare to physically return to the workplace, ‘Ola Corporate’ will deliver a superior and reliable mobility experience, reinforced by Ola’s market-leading safety and customer support features. 

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Fashion tech startup StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 Cr led by Survam Partners

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Work with B2B marketplace Jumbotail with these openings

Apurva P

The 4 smart financial decisions SMBs must adopt to rule the new normal

Apoorva Puranik

Gojek appoints Severan Rault as new Group CTO

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Biocon's COVID-19 drug; The untold story of Postman CEO
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How cross-border trade in services will drive economic growth in a post-COVID 19 world?

Diya Koshy George

Reliance Jio seeks spectrum for 5G trials, plans to sell tech overseas

Press Trust of India

Here’s how technology has powered education during the COVID-19 pandemic

Ashish Sikka

The new normal for home grown companies

Surabhi Bhatia

Gojek appoints Severan Rault as new Group CTO

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Edtech startup iNurture raises Rs 10 Cr in debt from BlackSoil

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Jul 23 2020

Remote+ - Moving Beyond WFH

Virtual
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom