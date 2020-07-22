Crofarm's social commerce platform Otipy partners with SHEROES to empower women

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm-to-retail agritech startup Crofarm, on Tuesday said it has partnered with women-centric social networking app SHEROES, to empower women pan-India by providing them with an earning opportunity as Otipy partner resellers.





The partnership between Otipy and SHEROES will be based on a revenue-sharing model, with strong synergies between both the app-based platforms, a statement said.

Speaking about the partnership Varun Khurana, Founder, Otipy said,





"Otipy is thrilled to partner with SHEROES, as they have been at the forefront of creating tangible impact in the society through the creation of a community exclusively for women, which allows them to explore expert opinions and work opportunities, among other things. Otipy shares similar values with SHEROES, and we hope that through this initiative, thousands of women will be provided financial avenues while driving the larger purpose of healthier food consumption in the country.”





The initiative is looking to partner with more than 1,000 women in becoming Otipy resellers in the Delhi-NCR region alone.





Otipy is a community-based platform to connect consumers, resellers, and farmers for bringing fresh produce to doorstep.





Sairee Chahal, Founder and CEO, SHEROES, said, "One of our major goals has always been to facilitate the inclusion of women into the workforce, and our partnership with Otipy only strengthens our resolve in reaching that ambition. It is our belief that OYIPY's opportunity has the potential to transform the prevalent thinking behind women-centric decision making, and we are working towards creating success stories that have the power to reinforce the ecosystem for the empowerment of women."





Founded in 2016, by Varun Khurana and Prashant Jain, Otipy focusses on on-demand harvesting according to predicted demand, to keep minimum wastage through state-of-the-art technology used for procurement, distribution, and delivery.





Otipy sources fresh produce from farmers across Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)