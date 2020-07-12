[Podcast] Neeraj Arora on what he learned from his WhatsApp journey
In this episode of #InsightsPodcast series, Neeraj Arora, former Chief Business Officer at WhatsApp, discusses some of the key decisions the team took at WhatsApp.
- +0
- +0
In this episode of the INSIGHTS podcast, Neeraj Arora, who played a pivotal role at WhatsApp as an early employee and then as the Chief Business Officer, discusses his career trajectory.
Neeraj talks about his early career days, making non-obvious career moves, his learning from the WhatsApp journey, the multi-billion dollar Facebook-WhatsApp deal, his experiences of investing in India, and finally, some advice for startup founders.
In the podcast, Neeraj gives a glimpse into what made WhastApp stand out while choosing his next move after Google, and walks us through some of the key decisions they took at WhatsApp that shaped their success story.
To learn more about Neeraj’s story and the key founder traits that helped Jan and Brian scale WhatsApp to over a billion monthly active users with a team size of just 55 people, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Notes
03:20 — Early life and career
13:00 — The WhatsApp journey
19:22 — Rapid Fire: first-time situations
24:39 — The Facebook-WhatsApp deal
28:49 — Winning traits of Jan and Brian
34:08 — Return to investing
42:08 — Rapid Fire: fun questions
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
(Edited by Kanishk Singh)
(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0