Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare; How India can improve its eldercare services

Abhinav Lal, Co-founder and CTO of Practo, talks about his journey of learning to code at the age of 9 to building something to solve real-world problems.

By Team YS
22nd Jul 2020
Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare

abhinav lal

Abhinav Lal, Co-founder and CTO of Practo, talks about his journey of learning to code at the age of 9 to building something to solve real-world problems.


How India can improve its eldercare services

antara senior living

Residents hosting lunch | Photo: Antara

India’s senior citizen population is the most vulnerable to COVID-19, which has led to a sharp increase in the demand for specialised senior care services.


Why these ISRO engineers launched an EV startup

Cell Propulsion

Founders of Cell Propulsion

Bengaluru-based Cell Propulsion designs and develops electric powertrains and integrated electric mobility solutions for multiple modes of transportation.


Meet influencer marketing startup Pulpkey

logesh

Logesh Velusamy, founder and CEO, Effitrac

Pulpkey helps brands such as Amazon, Zara, PayPal, Taco Bell, HotStar identify the perfect creators for their product/service, and create targeted strategies.


Reinventing a business amidst COVID-19

Rakhi Khera

Rakhi Khera - Founder of Abiti Bella Enterprises

Rakhi Khera of Abiti Bella Enterprises, a western wear and maternity wear brand, has pivoted into manufacturing overalls and domestic workers’ kits.


The role of leaders and leadership in a crisis

YS Learn: Sarbvir Singh

Leadership during a crisis can be daunting. Sarbvir Singh of PolicyBazaar explains the role of a leader and what steps they need to take in times of crisis.


Reliance launches JioMart app

Ambani_JioMart_YS

Photo: YourStory

JioMart, Reliance's online grocery platform, is now available as an Android and iOS app. The service is available in 200 locations in India.




