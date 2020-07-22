Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare; How India can improve its eldercare services
Abhinav Lal, Co-founder and CTO of Practo, talks about his journey of learning to code at the age of 9 to building something to solve real-world problems.
- +0
- +0
Practo's Abhinav Lal on redefining healthcare
Abhinav Lal, Co-founder and CTO of Practo, talks about his journey of learning to code at the age of 9 to building something to solve real-world problems.
How India can improve its eldercare services
India’s senior citizen population is the most vulnerable to COVID-19, which has led to a sharp increase in the demand for specialised senior care services.
Why these ISRO engineers launched an EV startup
Bengaluru-based Cell Propulsion designs and develops electric powertrains and integrated electric mobility solutions for multiple modes of transportation.
Meet influencer marketing startup Pulpkey
Pulpkey helps brands such as Amazon, Zara, PayPal, Taco Bell, HotStar identify the perfect creators for their product/service, and create targeted strategies.
Reinventing a business amidst COVID-19
Rakhi Khera of Abiti Bella Enterprises, a western wear and maternity wear brand, has pivoted into manufacturing overalls and domestic workers’ kits.
The role of leaders and leadership in a crisis
Leadership during a crisis can be daunting. Sarbvir Singh of PolicyBazaar explains the role of a leader and what steps they need to take in times of crisis.
Reliance launches JioMart app
JioMart, Reliance's online grocery platform, is now available as an Android and iOS app. The service is available in 200 locations in India.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0