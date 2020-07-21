Reliance launches JioMart app; crosses one lakh downloads on Google Play Store

Almost two months after launching website ordering on JioMart in 200 locations, Reliance has launched its app version. JioMart is RIL's 'new commerce' venture that looks to set up an omni-channel retail platform by integrating suppliers, consumers, and kirana shops.





JioMart debuted on Google Play Store just a day after Reliance's 43rd AGM. It has crossed 100,000 downloads, and is one of the top 10 apps in the 'Shopping' category.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

With JioMart, Reliance takes on the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, and the online grocery operations of Zomato and Swiggy.





JioMart offers a selection of 50,000+ products, and lets customers shop at "five percent below MRP". There is no minimum order value, and all deliveries are free. Customers can also avail of payment offers from PhonePe, Paytm, and Mobikwik on the app.





Housed under RIL's Jio Platforms, JioMart will combine Reliance Retail's sourcing power across staples, fresh produce, frozen foods, and other daily essentials, with WhatsApp's massive reach among kiranas, who still command a lion's share of India's retail pie.





WhatsApp-parent Facebook has invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, becoming its largest minority shareholder in April. The partnership will focus on "60 million micro, small, and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants, and millions of small and medium enterprises in the informal sector,” Jio had said.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared at the AGM that JioMart was already processing 250,000 orders per day.





What JioMart looks to do

JioMart is being touted as 'Desh Ki Nayi Dukaan', and was first piloted as a WhatsApp ordering service in select locations in Mumbai. It will not only help expand the kiranas' business, but also convert their traditional stores into self-service retail outlets in less than 48 hours.





Ambani said at the AGM,





"JioMart is a tech-enabled partnership that will link producers, traders, small merchants, brands, and consumers, and will reduce inefficiencies, thereby creating more value for everyone in the retail ecosystem. Connecting farmers and delivering fresh produce directly to homes is a key part of our grocery strategy. This will significantly improve farmer income and incentivise higher productivity."





Reliance is accelerating the rollout of JioMart across the country. It is focussed on scaling its geographical reach and delivery capabilities. In addition to grocery, Reliance also plans to expand JioMart to electronics, fashion, pharma, and healthcare in future.





"JioMart and WhatsApp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops, and to ensure that consumers are able to transact seamlessly with nearby kiranas," Ambani added.