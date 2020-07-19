When dancer Astad Deboo was moved by the plight of migrant workers during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he choreographed ‘Boundaries’, as an ode to the migrant workers. Though Astad is based out of Mumbai, the entire act of ‘Boundaries’ was choreographed with his Delhi-based dancers, Shamshul, Pradeep, Govind, and Vicky online.









Astad Deboo





His signature style of dance is characterised by intense ‘mukhabhinaya’ or facial gestures along with ‘mudras’ or hand gestures, as well as fluid body movements.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas





If you are a fan of actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, aka Desi Girl, Pee-Cee, and Piggy Chops, you might like to know that this is her birthday weekend.

Priyanka has been one of Bollywood’s leading ladies over the last two decades, ever since she made India proud at the 2000 Femina Miss World beauty pageant.





She has starred in over 60 films till date and has made her mark in Hollywood as well. What’s more, she was appointed as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2010 and 2016 respectively and has worked towards helping support underprivileged children across the world.





In 2018 Priyanka married Nick Jonas of the popular Jonas Brothers Trio in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur, and changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Technology plays an important role in wedding ceremonies nowadays





Mini-monies, weddings-in-shifts, masks to match bridal wear, disposable makeup tools —this is the new normal on the wedding scene during the times of the coronavirus. Gone are the days of luxe décor, lavish buffets, elaborate guest lists and priceless wedding gowns.





Today, in its pared down form, wedding planning is all about staying safe and preventing the spread of the virus.





During the recent lockdown due to the pandemic, The KnotWorldWide (TKWW), a global wedding technology platform, conducted a survey among 233 engaged couples in India over April and May 2020. The survey revealed how weddings and ceremonies are being planned at the moment.





Dancers Shakir and Rihan Khan on the sets of America's Got Talent





When the judges on the recent season of the reality show, America’s Got Talent (AGT) gave a standing ovation to Indian dancers, Shakir Khan and his cousin Rihan, the two youngsters suddenly had the whole world rooting for them.





America’s Got Talent returned this year with all the usual excitement, thrills and feel-good performances that viewers enjoy watching each season. Simon Cowell was back as a judge along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum.





The young duo from Rajasthan essayed a brilliant performance and managed to wow the judges on the show. Now, they are waiting for the next round of AGT which is scheduled to happen soon.

Stock up your pantry with healthy food for the lockdown

As lockdowns due to the pandemic are now underway in many cities, it is important to know how you should stock up your pantry and refrigerator in the healthiest way possible.

Krishna Kumar Karwa

Are you happiest when you are spending time with your family over a long meal and sharing your experiences? Do you admire Amitabh Bachchan for his ability to rise like a phoenix and keep himself relevant over decades? If you could change one thing about yourself would you like to be less frank?





If yes, meet Krishna Kumar Karwa, Promoter and MD, Emkay Global Financial Services, who feels the same way. He leads the Research, PMS and Corporate Advisory divisions at Emkay.





As for his motto, ‘Dream big, stay positive, work hard and enjoy the journey’, he believes it is the best way to stay happy and productive even during these difficult times.