Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of Bollywood’s leading ladies over the last two decades. She rose to fame and made India proud at the 2000 Femina Miss World Beauty pageant when she won the coveted crown at the age of 18.





With nicknames like Desi Girl, Pee-Cee and Piggy Chops, Priyanka Chopra has starred in over 60 films till date and has made her mark in Hollywood as well, shattering many a glass ceiling, and breaking Asian stereotypes along the way.





Some of her popular films include Fashion, Dostana, Mary Kom, Barfi, Pyaar Impossible, 7 khoon Maaf, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink, Isn’t it Romantic, and Baywatch amongst others.





Priyanka Chopra (Image Credit: Official Facebook Page)





She even starred in the popular Hollywood ABC thriller series Quantico as FBI agent Alex Parrish and was praised internationally for her role.

A multi-talented actress, she can dance to many a fast-paced track and is a singer by profession as well. Her hit song ‘Exotic’ with American rapper Pitbull was an instant success.





In 2016, the government of India awarded Priyanka Chopra with a Padma Shri for her contribution to Indian Cinema, while Time magazine named her as one of the '100 most influential people in the world.'





When not working on films she dedicates her time to supporting many a social cause close to her heart, such as women’s rights, gender equality, education of the girl child, and bridging the pay gap amongst men and women in the film industry.





Appointed as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2010 and 2016 respectively, Priyanka has worked towards helping support underprivileged children across the world with necessary access to both health and education.





In 2018 Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas of the popular Jonas Brothers Trio in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur, and later changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.





YS Weekender brings you inspirational and moving quotes by the talented Indian actress Priyanka Chopra on her 38th birthday.





I believe destiny and hard work go hand in hand. I was studying to be an engineer when my mom and my brother sent my pictures for the Miss India contest. I didn’t even know about it. If that isn’t destiny, what is?

It's okay to not know what you want- as long as you know what you don’t want.





Priyanka Chopra is a Bollywood and Hollywood actress (Image Credit: Shutterstock)

Stardom should be a discovery. You don’t hammer it on to people’s heads. You don’t demand it, you command it.





I think it’s great to be flawed, I am hugely flawed, and I like it this way. That’s the fun of life. You fall, get up, make mistakes, learn from them, be human, and be you.





Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper, instead shatter the glass ceiling.





As an entertainer I try to do projects that reflect a woman having the ability to stand up for herself.





She starred as FBI agent Alex Parrish on the ABC show Quantico. (Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra Official Facebook Page)

To convince another part of the world that Bollywood is not just jokers who break into song and dance was very difficult. I’m literally ploughing the ground and making people understand that Indian actors are not a joke.





I can’t eradicate poverty, but at least for the people around me, I can help make sure no child is denied a dream.

To be a philanthropist, you don’t have to be Nelson Mandela. You just have to look around you and ask, ‘What little bit can I do? Whose life can I touch?





Priyanka Chopra has been one of UNESCO's goodwill ambassadors (Image Credit: Official Facebook Page)





I have never had a plan when it comes to my career: America came to me with an opportunity.

Any transition is easier if you believe in yourself and your talent.





I taught myself confidence. When I’d walk into a room and feel scared to death, I’d tell myself, "I’m not afraid of anybody.’ And people believed me. You’ve got to teach yourself to take over the world.”

Always seize a good opportunity if it comes your way.





It’s great to see women support each other so much, and stand with each other, so If I have a story, I don’t feel like I am alone anymore. Because of my strength and your strength, it will give some girl who is sitting in the anonymity of her home, not being able to have a choice or a voice, the power to be able to speak up.

When life gives you lemons, make grape juice then sit back and let people wonder how you did it.