YS Exclusive interview with Ratan Tata: Coronavirus, lockdown, layoffs, and more
Ratan Tata, in an exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory, talked about the role of the youth and startups in finding solutions to end the crisis.
Takeaways from YourStory Leadership talk with Ratan Tata
Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, spoke on a wide range of topics, including business ethics, creating stakeholder value versus just shareholder value, and startups.
Sajith Pai of Blume Ventures on building a personal brand
At Blume, Sajith Pai works with passionate founders, building and scaling startups. He primarily focuses on HRTech, edtech, agritech, and marketplaces.
What Ratan Tata misses most during lockdown
Ratan Tata tells YourStory what the lockdown has been like for him, and the thing he misses most and would like to relive soon in a post-COVID-19 world.
Gaana CEO outlines company's growth plans
CEO Prashan Agarwal reveals why music-streaming platform Gaana entered the short video content market with HotShots, and what it plans for the future.
Building a ‘Trivago’ for financial literacy
In 2019, Nisary Mahesh founded HerMoneyTalks, a portal that aims to bridge the gap in financial literacy and planning for women.
The electric scooter brand outselling Ather, Hero Electric
A trip to Okinawa Islands in Japan inspired Jeetender Sharma to start Okinawa Scooters in Gurugram in 2015. Today, the business has over 60,000 electric scooters on road.
