YS Exclusive interview with Ratan Tata: Coronavirus, lockdown, layoffs, and more

Ratan Tata, in an exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory, talked about the role of the youth and startups in finding solutions to end the crisis.

By Team YS
24th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ratan Tata on the role of startups in the pandemic

ratan tata leadership talk

Ratan Tata, in an exclusive conversation with Shradha Sharma of YourStory, talked about the role of the youth and startups in finding solutions to end the crisis.


Takeaways from YourStory Leadership talk with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts

Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Tata Trusts, spoke on a wide range of topics, including business ethics, creating stakeholder value versus just shareholder value, and startups.


Sajith Pai of Blume Ventures on building a personal brand

Sajith Pai

Sajith Pai, Director, Blume Ventures

At Blume, Sajith Pai works with passionate founders, building and scaling startups. He primarily focuses on HRTech, edtech, agritech, and marketplaces.


What Ratan Tata misses most during lockdown

Ratan Tata YS exclusive

Ratan N Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons in conversation with Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory

Ratan Tata tells YourStory what the lockdown has been like for him, and the thing he misses most and would like to relive soon in a post-COVID-19 world.


Gaana CEO outlines company's growth plans

Gaana - Prashan Agarwal

Prashan Agarwal, CEO, Gaana

CEO Prashan Agarwal reveals why music-streaming platform Gaana entered the short video content market with HotShots, and what it plans for the future.


Building a ‘Trivago’ for financial literacy

Nisary Mahesh, financial literacy for women

Nisary Mahesh, founder of HerMoneyTalks

In 2019, Nisary Mahesh founded HerMoneyTalks, a portal that aims to bridge the gap in financial literacy and planning for women.


The electric scooter brand outselling Ather, Hero Electric

jeetender

Okinawa Scooters founder and MD Jeetender Sharma

A trip to Okinawa Islands in Japan inspired Jeetender Sharma to start Okinawa Scooters in Gurugram in 2015. Today, the business has over 60,000 electric scooters on road.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The 4 smart financial decisions SMBs must adopt to rule the new normal

Apoorva Puranik

Time’s right for MSMEs to lean in & lead workplace transformations with remote working: Lenovo

Team YS

DST and blockchain are a billion-dollar opportunity, says Pranav Sharma of Woodstock Fund

Thimmaya Poojary

[Product Roadmap] The journey Shadowfax took to win Swiggy, Amazon, Flipkart, and McDonald’s as clients

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive interview with Ratan Tata: Coronavirus, lockdown, layoffs, and more
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Here are some tips to help entrepreneurs know how and when to scale their organisation

Alok Goyal

From knowledge strategy to business success: meet Mobarakeh Steel Company, winner of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise (MIKE) award

Madanmohan Rao

DST and blockchain are a billion-dollar opportunity, says Pranav Sharma of Woodstock Fund

Thimmaya Poojary

[App Fridays] Microsoft’s new learning app uses AI to solve math equations within seconds

Sohini Mitter

Started by IIT Bombay and BITS Pilani alumni, this edtech startup is using AI to simplify parent-teacher collaboration

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] How Kanpur-based Crestkiting Retails is helping India fight COVID-19 pandemic

Shreya Ganguly

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom