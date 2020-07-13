Snapdeal's Kunal Bahl to lead CII's ecommerce committee

Last week, the Committee had resolved to use the growth and momentum of India's ecommerce sector to support the revival of India's economy.

By Press Trust of India
13th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Confederation of Indian Industry on Monday said Snapdeal's Co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl has taken over as the Chairman of its ecommerce committee for the year 2020-21.


The upcoming ecommerce policy, the consumer protection rules, and a consistent interpretation of the intermediary status of ecommerce platforms figure high on the immediate agenda of the committee, a CII release said.
Kunal Bahl, CEO, Snapdeal

Kunal Bahl, CEO and Co-founder, Snapdeal

Also Read

Snapdeal expands to e-learning segment, signs up Toppr, Gradeup, Olympiad


"While as a nation we are living through unprecedented times, it is precisely in times like this that we need to come together and work for the larger good," Bahl said.


He further noted that "accelerated digitalisation in everyday lives had started to blur the demarcation between those who like to transact online and those who prefer the experience of dealing through physical channels."


In its meeting held last week, the Committee had resolved to use the growth and momentum of India's ecommerce sector to support the revival of India's economy.


The committee will also focus on resolving policy issues that will help accelerate the growth of exports through ecommerce platforms.


"The on-going year is an important one for India's ecommerce sector as various key policies, rules, and regulations are under discussion and finalisation. The committee will work closely with the government to support harmonisation of various laws under finalisation with the aim to ensure ease of business and compliance for the industry," CII said.


The promotion of exports through ecommerce is one of the explicitly stated objectives of India's upcoming ecommerce policy.


Measures to enable protection for gig workers, impacted by the business disruption were included as a key priority for the on-going year, it added.


Earlier in May, the ecommerce firm added e-learning vertical on its platform by signing up Toppr, Toppers Exam, Gradeup, Olympiad Helper, Practice Guru, and others to sell their courses and study materials.


With this, Snapdeal customers can access study material of 20 school boards, including ICSE, CBSE and IB, for Classes 5 to 12 covering more than 100 subjects, the company said in a statement.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot for 2.6 million shareholders ahead of AGM

Sohini Mitter

Reliance's petroleum deal makes Mukesh Ambani richer than Warren Buffett

Sohini Mitter

This 19-year-old entrepreneur is making access to credit efficient, easy and instant

Apoorva Puranik

This startup is helping Tier-II, III cities in online purchase of used two-wheelers amidst COVID-19

Dipti Nair
Daily Capsule
In an exclusive interview, actor Vidya Balan shares her inspiring success story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for July 13

Kanishk Singh

Identified sectors with huge potential to cut import dependence, boost exports: Goyal

Press Trust of India

Inflows into Jio Platforms limit H1 PE/VC dip to 10 pc at $18.3B

Press Trust of India

How should the Indian system operate to achieve strategic goals?

Vamsi Mohun

Impact investing touches $11B; helps 490 million lives in 10 years

Press Trust of India

Reliance launches WhatsApp chatbot for 2.6 million shareholders ahead of AGM

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom