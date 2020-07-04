Startups are great example of hope and innovation, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems.

By Press Trust of India
4th Jul 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided the example of the Indian startup ecosystem as the beacon of hope and innovation in his address on the of ideals of Lord Buddha.


Addressing the Dhamma Chakra Day event on Saturday, the prime minister said as the world fights extraordinary challenges, their lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha.
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi announces free food grain scheme for citizens extended till November


The prime minister also said that in his first sermon at Sarnath, Lord Buddha referred to hope and purpose. For Lord Buddha, it was the removal of human suffering, the prime minister observed.


"We have to rise to the occasion and do whatever we can to increase hope among people," he said in his virtual address.


He said India's startup sector is a great example of how hope, innovation, and compassion can remove suffering.


"Bright young minds are finding solutions to global problems. India has one of the largest startup ecosystems," he said.


Recalling the eight-fold path of Lord Buddha, Modi said it shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.


It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness, he said, adding that the teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action.


"Today the world fights extraordinary challenges. To these challenges, lasting solutions can come from the ideals of Lord Buddha. They were relevant in the past. They are relevant in the present. And, they will remain relevant in the future," Modi said.


Modi said he is very hopeful about the 21st century.


"This hope comes from my young friends — our youth... would urge my young friends to also stay connected with the thoughts of Lord Buddha. They will motivate and show the way ahead," he said.


At times, the thoughts of Lord Buddha will even calm you down or cheer you up, he said. "In fact, Lord Buddha's teaching that 'be your own guiding light' is a wonderful management lesson," he pointed out.


The need of the hour, Modi said, is to connect more and more people with Buddhist heritage sites.


Recently, the Union Cabinet announced that Kushinagar airport will be an international one, he pointed out.


"This would bring so many people, pilgrims and tourists. It would also generate economic opportunities for many," he said.


The Dhamma or Dharma Chakra day is observed on Asadha Poornima.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

