Suniel Shetty partners with wellness brand BodyFirst, promotes Atmanirbhar Bharat

Actor Suniel Shetty joins hands with BodyFirst, which offers nutraceutical and AYUSH products that cater to the wellness needs of every member of the Indian household.

By Debolina Biswas
6th Jul 2020
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has partnered with nutraceutical and wellness brand BodyFirst, joining the brand's mission of 'Atmanirbhar.' Suniel Shetty took to social media to show his support for the brand.



BodyFirst is a part of BodyFirst Wellness Nutrition and is focused on catering to the wellness needs of every member of the Indian household -- from senior citizens, to children, women, corporate professionals, and sports enthusiasts.


The brand's products include nutraceutical and AYUSH products, and it plans to add a range of 50 more products in the coming months.


Suniel Shetty said in a press release:

"BodyFirst is a homegrown brand, which believes in the ideology of Go Vocal for Local, and we manufacture all our products in India. With this initiative, we aim to make India nutritionally efficient with a product range that is formulated with clinically studied and researched ingredients, and that addresses the needs of every member in a family."
Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty

BodyFirst is co-founded by Pranay Jain and, the team, comprising experts from the wellness sector, is led by Suresh Deora.


Sandeep Gupta, Chief Mentor and Strategic Director at BodyFirst, says, "There is a need of a strong ecosystem to create education, awareness, engagement with respect to health culture, and BodyFirst will take a lead for such initiatives."


Bodyfirst products are available on ecommerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Nykaa, 1mg, Buyceps, Seniority, and HealthKart. The brand soon plans to make them available at retail outlets, supermarkets, pharmacies and modern trade channels. Its products include plant protein, KSM66 Ashwagandha, vegan Flaxseed Oil, Fenugreek fibre, Astaxanthin, probiotics, whey protein, and My Crunch protein bar.


Suniel Shetty is known for being a fitness enthusiast and has previously supported health and wellness startups. Earlier last year, the actor had invested an undisclosed amount in Pune-based SQUATS, initiating a movement to make 50 million people fit and create one lakh jobs in the fitness space.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

