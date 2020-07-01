TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer calls India employees company's "biggest strength" in a hopeful letter

Less than 48 hours after the Indian government's ban on Chinese apps, including the hugely popular short video app TikTok, the company's global head released an official statement.





Photo: Financial Times

In a letter to the India team, Kevin Mayer, CEO - TikTok and COO - ByteDance, said:





"Our employees are our biggest strength, and their well-being is our topmost priority. We have also assured more than 2,000 strong workforce that we will do everything in our power to restore the positive experiences and opportunities that they can be proud of. "





TikTok-owner ByteDance's India operations are headquartered in Mumbai.





Mayer is hopeful about TikTok's future in India, and announced that the company will comply with all requirements of the Indian law, and will "continue playing an active role in the mainframe of Digital India".





He said,





"Our platform has encountered an unfortunate challenge in India. However, we stay resolved and committed to our mission, and are working with stakeholders to address their concerns. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and places the highest importance on user privacy and integrity. We have been heartened and encouraged by your love and support for our platform, and promise to live up to the trust and faith you have showed in us."





Photo: TikTok India





"TikTok has leveraged this power of the internet to create greater social awareness in partnership with global development organisations. Our efforts with credible national and global organisations have raised awareness and advocated for concerted action to end gender-based, domestic violence and child marriage," Mayer explained.





In 2019, when India led the world in app downloads, TikTok emerged as the most-downloaded. The country became TikTok's largest market with over 200 million users, consisting of a wide spectrum of people including "artists, storytellers, educators, and performers from across the country who have forged new avenues of livelihood improvement".





"Today, it is a staple and reality for TikTok users even in remote cities, towns and villages across the country," Mayer said.





Mayer further added,





"While sharing their skills and talents on a global stage, these performers, artists, and entertainers have received opportunities for brand promotions and associations that were once considered the exclusive domain of film stars and sports celebrities... Empowered individual creators have become the most sought-after for digital marketing campaigns. Small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs have been able to realise their growth ambitions and dreams by reaching out to thousands of potential customers and consumers on a daily basis, through the platform."





In a statement released earlier, TikTok's India Head Nikhil Gandhi had called the ban an "interim order" issued by the government.





"We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government," he stated.