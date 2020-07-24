[The Turning Point] Why these friends launched solar energy solutions startup ZunRoof

The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment when an entrepreneur hit upon their winning idea. Today, we look at Gurugram-based smart energy solutions startup ZunRoof.

By Apurva P
25th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Growing up, Pranesh Chaudhary and Sushant Sachan routinely experienced electricity outrages in their towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.


The duo, friends since their IIT-Kharagpur days, started brainstorming on this issue after graduating from the college. They realised that electricity expenses were a huge monthly outflow for all Indian households, and decided to solve this problem statement.


ZunRoof

ZunRoof Co-founder and CEO Pranesh Chaudhary

After years of immense research, brainstorming, and discussions with industry experts, the duo decided to solve two problems: demand and supply of electricity by building a marketplace for solar rooftop installations and an IoT-based automation solution.


What began from a flat in Gurugram led to the launch of smart energy solutions startup ZunRoof.


“We created a website, we made the creatives for our social media promotion to identify potential customers, we spoke to everyone who filled the form…we were writing codes for our app and we were the customer support staff as well,” Pranesh says.
Also Read

[The Turning Point] How parenthood inspired these friends to launch an AR edtech startup for kids

Organising an unorganised market

While building a marketplace for solar rooftop installations, Pranesh and Sushant realised a few critical points.


The residential segment was dominated by unorganised players, leading to improper installations. Secondly, customers were being cheated and the good after-sales service was lacking.


“There was a strong need for an organised, one-stop EPC that offered design, delivery, and diagnostics of solar panel installations,” Pranesh says.


Eyeing the large opportunity, the duo in 2016 started ZunRoof, a home-tech company powered by a mix of image processing, virtual reality, IoT, and data analytics. It helps generate electricity through solar energy by making use of unutilised rooftops.


“We are solving energy issues of India by using rooftops for solar panel installation, and by providing sense and control of every appliance in one’s house through our in-house IoT-enabled hardware and accompanying apps,” he says.

Also Read

[The Turning Point] How a bitter travel experience led this entrepreneur to start intercity travel startup Yolobus

Educating first, selling later

But starting up was not easy and came with a set of challenges.


“We were creating a category of home-tech products and services for home-owners, which by definition is a hard business to build. We had to educate customers rather than sell to them,” Pranesh recalls.


The founders focused on hiring and assembled the best talent for the team.


ZunRoof, bootstrapped for the first two years, managed to create a trustworthy and scalable distribution network and ensured positive unit economics.


Today, the clean energy startup claims to have grown 3 to 4x year on year and hit $1 million in monthly revenue in February 2020. Till date, the company has assessed over 250,000 homes, designed over 30,000 rooftop solar systems in 75+ cities in India, and installed 15 MW+ of rooftop solar and 50,000+ IoT devices.


Talking about the company’s future plans, Pranesh says, “We want to put solar installations on the roofs of one million home-owners in the next five years, bring IoT tech to these customers, and save them money.”


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ratan Tata speaks up on industry-wide layoffs amidst coronavirus, says it was a knee-jerk reaction

Ramarko Sengupta

Empathy and ethics: Ratan Tata’s message to India’s youth on their potential and purpose in India’s progress

Ryan Frantz

How four friends built a successful greenhouse farming startup from a Chikmagalur coffee estate

Sohini Mitter

Ratan Tata reveals the one thing he misses most during the COVID-19-induced lockdown

Tenzin Pema
Daily Capsule
How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19; Wingify Founder on building a profitable business
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Empathy and ethics: Ratan Tata’s message to India’s youth on their potential and purpose in India’s progress

Ryan Frantz

[Jobs roundup] Help businesses accelerate their sales with these job openings

Apurva P

One of the few Holocaust survival stories with a happy ending: Eva Erben’s story

Ryan Frantz

[Matrix Moments] From finding the right co-founder to expanding the Indian language base – the Dailyhunt journey

Salonie Ganju

How Paytm is helping fight COVID-19; Wingify Founder on building a profitable business

Team YS

Brand architect Zashed is helping apparel exporters start their own labels

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom