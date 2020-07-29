Postman Founder & CEO Abhinav Asthana





Unicorn SaaS startup Postman’s Founder and CEO Abhinav Asthana recently revealed the thing he was most excited about getting, after the Bengaluru and San Francisco- based company raised its first round of funding.





In 2016, the software-as-a-service startup raised $1 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners.





“I think the first time we had funding, at that time the thing I was most excited about was (the) PS4. Which we got for our office after,” he told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma during a recent interaction.









Last month, the startup raised its Series C funding round of $150 million at a valuation of $2 billion to enter the elite unicorn (a startup valued over $1 billion) club.





Commenting on what he personally likes to spend on, Abhinav said, “I think I am a pretty frugal person. I only like to spend on cool technology and I have kind of done a lot of that pretty early on.”





Postman, which provides a platform that helps software developers accelerate the development process through collaboration with various stakeholders, was started as a side project in 2012 by Abhinav. There was a phase in his life when Abhinav didn’t have a stable salary after he had quit his earlier job and he did consulting gigs to pay the bills.





Speaking on the importance of money, which he realised the most during that phase of his life, Abhinav said that he believed everyone should have a “certain amount of money” if they were working on certain things.





“So I was at a stage where I had to do consulting projects to pay the bills because I didn’t want to worry about rent. Like if you are worrying then you should not be spending 16 hours in a day coding.





“I think it was that and I feel that personally as you age you also think about your parents and family, and you also make sure that they are safe, happy, and healthy and that’s pretty much what I think about it (money),” Abhinav said.





