[Podcast] Vetri Vellore on using OKRs to build a resilient and agile business

Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO, Ally.io in conversation with Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel

In this episode of the INSIGHTS podcast, Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO of Ally.io, discusses what are OKRs (objectives and key results), how they are different from other goal-setting frameworks, how businesses can go about adopting them, and what common challenges and pitfalls one needs to be careful about. Ally.io is an OKR software company with customers including Slack, Remitly, and Urban Company, among others.





Vetri talks about his passion for OKRs and explains the basics of OKR, its benefits, and the practical aspects of implementing OKRs in small and large organisations. He throws light on the core pillars of OKRs — transparency, frequent cadence, and alignment. He further shares how these pillars help organisations break silos and keep everyone aligned on what really matters, enabling businesses to be more agile and resilient.





To learn more about how you can adopt OKRs as a powerful tool in your organisation to increase alignment and engagement around achieving goals, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.





Notes

02:45 — What are OKRs





04:15 — Vetri’s first rendezvous with OKRs





06:35 — What makes a good ‘objective’ and what’s a good‘key result’





10:00 — Difference between other systems and OKRs





12:27 — Which kind of companies are better suited to use OKRs





14:20 — Startups adopting OKRs — process and examples





28:20 — Common pitfalls that one should avoid





33:38 — Interplay of OKRs with cultural values and financial budgeting





36:07 — Rapid Fire Questions









Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.