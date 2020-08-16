[Podcast] Vetri Vellore on using OKRs to build a resilient and agile business
Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO of Ally.io, explains the basics of OKR, its benefits and the practical aspects of implementing OKRs.
In this episode of the INSIGHTS podcast, Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO of Ally.io, discusses what are OKRs (objectives and key results), how they are different from other goal-setting frameworks, how businesses can go about adopting them, and what common challenges and pitfalls one needs to be careful about. Ally.io is an OKR software company with customers including Slack, Remitly, and Urban Company, among others.
Vetri talks about his passion for OKRs and explains the basics of OKR, its benefits, and the practical aspects of implementing OKRs in small and large organisations. He throws light on the core pillars of OKRs — transparency, frequent cadence, and alignment. He further shares how these pillars help organisations break silos and keep everyone aligned on what really matters, enabling businesses to be more agile and resilient.
To learn more about how you can adopt OKRs as a powerful tool in your organisation to increase alignment and engagement around achieving goals, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.
Notes
02:45 — What are OKRs
04:15 — Vetri’s first rendezvous with OKRs
06:35 — What makes a good ‘objective’ and what’s a good‘key result’
10:00 — Difference between other systems and OKRs
12:27 — Which kind of companies are better suited to use OKRs
14:20 — Startups adopting OKRs — process and examples
28:20 — Common pitfalls that one should avoid
33:38 — Interplay of OKRs with cultural values and financial budgeting
36:07 — Rapid Fire Questions
Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.
