[Podcast] Vetri Vellore on using OKRs to build a resilient and agile business

Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO of Ally.io, explains the basics of OKR, its benefits and the practical aspects of implementing OKRs.

By Anand Daniel
16th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Vetri Vellore

Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO, Ally.io in conversation with Anand Daniel, Partner at Accel

In this episode of the INSIGHTS podcast, Vetri Vellore, Founder and CEO of Ally.io, discusses what are OKRs (objectives and key results), how they are different from other goal-setting frameworks, how businesses can go about adopting them, and what common challenges and pitfalls one needs to be careful about. Ally.io is an OKR software company with customers including Slack, Remitly, and Urban Company, among others.


Vetri talks about his passion for OKRs and explains the basics of OKR, its benefits, and the practical aspects of implementing OKRs in small and large organisations. He throws light on the core pillars of OKRs — transparency, frequent cadence, and alignment. He further shares how these pillars help organisations break silos and keep everyone aligned on what really matters, enabling businesses to be more agile and resilient.


To learn more about how you can adopt OKRs as a powerful tool in your organisation to increase alignment and engagement around achieving goals, tune in to the latest episode of the Insights Podcast by Accel.


Also Read

[Podcast] Neeraj Arora on what he learned from his WhatsApp journey

Notes

02:45 — What are OKRs


04:15 — Vetri’s first rendezvous with OKRs


06:35 — What makes a good ‘objective’ and what’s a good‘key result’


10:00 — Difference between other systems and OKRs


12:27 — Which kind of companies are better suited to use OKRs


14:20 — Startups adopting OKRs — process and examples


28:20 — Common pitfalls that one should avoid


33:38 — Interplay of OKRs with cultural values and financial budgeting


36:07 — Rapid Fire Questions



Anand Daniel is a seed/early-stage venture investor with Accel Partners.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato CEO, MakeMyTrip CEO, ex-Flipkart CPO are all betting on this online school

Ramarko Sengupta

[The Turning Point] How a chance meet with Mukesh Bansal and post-pregnancy skin issues led to the launch of SkinKraft

Debolina Biswas

How this Amazon and Catamaran Ventures-owned startup is helping SMBs go digital

Vishal Krishna

[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
From VSNL to Jio: India's internet journey
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Humour in the times of coronavirus: artworks and insights from cartoonist Nanjunda Swamy

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: From candid chats with entrepreneurs on their views on freedom to the flavour of sourdough bread

Asha Chowdary

5 latest non-Chinese mobile phones priced under Rs 7,000 that are made for the new normal

Rashi Varshney

From VSNL to Jio: India's internet journey

Team YS

How bootstrapped startup Brown Living is building sustainable ecommerce for a green future

Sindhu Kashyaap

Don’t mock younger startups, especially competitors, says Sanjay Swamy of Prime Venture Partners

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform