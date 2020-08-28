Adobe, Nasscom FutureSkills join hands for user experience design skills training

The content has been designed by Adobe to enable students to develop skills and for the industry workforce to upskill and re-skill themselves.

By Press Trust of India
28th Aug 2020
Adobe India and Nasscom FutureSkills on Friday launched the UX (user experience) foundation programme to help students and professionals develop skills in order to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design.


The programme is available on Nasscom's FutureSkills platform for free to all its three lakh subscribers and aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, a statement said.
UX Design

Image Source: Shutterstock

"In its pilot phase, it is aimed at skilling and re-skilling students and professionals by 2021 to meet the industry demand for User Experience Design. Cognizant is the industry partner in this initiative to mandate skilling of new/existing workforce," it added.


Due to lack of supply of skilled workforce, companies may hire under-qualified workers to conduct their UX business. UX design jobs also take a long time to fill, leading to lost productivity.


"The expanding digital landscape, especially in today's environment, calls for a compelling need for products and services fuelling the demand for skilled UX designers for the future of jobs", the statement said.

"Adobe XD is embedded into the curriculum and this learner journey on UX will serve as a critical resource to help close the skill gap for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines UX design," it added.


The content has been designed by Adobe to enable students to develop skills and for the industry workforce to upskill and re-skill themselves. Adobe and Nasscom FutureSkills plan to expand the scope to add more creative programmes focussed on skill development in partnership with industry and academia in future.


"We envision to make India a global hub for digital talent and our partnership with Adobe is a significant step in that direction. User experience designers are among the most in-demand job roles today", Nasscom IT-ITES Sector Skill Council CEO and Co-Architect of NASSCOM FutureSkills Amit Aggarwal said.

"The fact that we spend hours every day on our mobile device says a lot about how prominent the role of a UX designer is going to become," Amit said.


It is imperative for students and professionals keen to have a career in Experience Design to build their foundation on this most sought-after skill, he added.


"Given India's significant skill potential, especially in digital skills, the UX curriculum on the Nasscom FutureSkills platform reflects Adobe's commitment to helping India leverage this opportunity", VP and GM (Creative Cloud Product Marketing and Community and Digital Media Education) at Adobe, Mala Sharma, said.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

