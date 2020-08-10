'Amazon Easy' stores get a facelift; to offer services at a single touchpoint

Ecommerce giant Amazon launched an upgraded 'Amazon Easy' store format that integrates its multiple services through a single touchpoint.





The format would offer a touch-and-feel product experience through a physical product display, the Seatle-based company said in a statement.





Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff, and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep, it said.









The store owners can now leverage Amazon's last-mile delivery programme, 'I Have Space,' to deliver packages to customers in their area, as well as facilitate pickups.





The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in the Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru.





The online shopping platform would soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with the existing and new network partners, the statement said.





Kishore Thota, Director (Customer Experience and Marketing), Amazon India, said, “We see Amazon Easy playing an important role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to enjoy shopping on Amazon.in, as well as creating local jobs, and self-employment opportunities.”





Amazon said it works with several network partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity in the country to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.





The ecommerce giant, which competes with Flipkart in India, appoints associates and trains store owners to help customers find and buy products of their choice, while enabling additional revenue streams for entrepreneurs and businesses like kirana stores, medical shops, and stationery stores, among others.





Amazon India started Amazon Easy as a pilot in 2015 and has since expanded to every state and union territory across the country with large network partners, as well as thousands of individual entrepreneurs.





These stores will also have assisted shopping services for shopping on Amazon.in.





A few days ahead of Amazon's Prime Day sale, the ecommerce company announced the expansion of its warehouse network with the launch of a new specialised fulfilment centre (FC) for large appliances and furniture in Ludhiana, Punjab.





The new warehouse has a storage capacity of nearly three lakh cubic feet and is located in Doraha, Ludhiana, the company said in a statement.