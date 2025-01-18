Serendipity Arts Festival’s 10th edition will scale up even further

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 835 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

The ninth edition of the Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) in Goa wrapped up recently with a wide spectrum of art showcases: photography, visual arts, craft, film, theatre, music, dance, and culinary arts. See YourStory’s coverage of the past three editions of SAF here.

Also Read Celebrating the women who defined 2024

“The festival has been a testament to the transformative power of culture,” Smriti Rajgarhia, Director of Serendipity Arts Foundation tells YourStory. She has been the director of the foundation for the last ten years.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of SAF. “We are excited to share that we will be back in Panjim in December 2025 to scale up even further, creating more immersive, inclusive, and impactful experiences that celebrate the arts like never before,” she affirms.

The festival showcases the work of its international collaborations, but also has a strong commitment to Goa’s art and traditions. “We highlight local bands, local handicrafts, and even food cooked and served by local families,” explains Hero Group’s Sunil Kant Munjal, founder of SAF.

“We have also done restorations in many of the heritage buildings each year. This comes from our sense of gratitude, and is also a nod to our own history,” he adds.

In addition to the festival, the foundation has launched an incubator for startups based on arts. “We also run a nine-month fellowship programme for leaders of cultural institutions. It helps them with management, governance and leadership strategy,” Munjal says.

First-time exhibitors at SAF include Praful Makwana, Founder and Creative Director of Sepia Stories. “It was a fab experience. We received good feedback on our product silhouettes, fabrics and quality finish, especially from the international participants,” says Makwana, a slow-fashion advocate and dhoti evangelist.

Praful Makwana, Sepia Stories

“Art and design are a way of life for us. As a sustainable fashion label, we try to reflect our value system in everything that we do to develop our collection while prioritising environmental and social responsibility,” he adds.

They use eco-friendly materials, promote ethical production practices, and create designs that minimise waste. “We encourage consumers to value quality and longevity over fleeting fashion trends,” Makwana affirms.

Evening music performances were among the festival highlights. One of the shows featured music curator and tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh’s recent album, Glorious India. The artiste lineup includes Rajesh Vaidya, Purbayan Chatterjee, and Nitin Joshi.

“The performance has a juxtaposition of traditions with instruments such as veena, ghatam, keyboards, and mridangam,” Ghosh says. It combines influences from Indian classical music and jazz.

“The seven foundational notes of music are the same all over the world. They open the door to all musical forms. Through music and experimentation, you can find a connect between all cultures,” he affirms.

Art and design connect us to emotions and stories, explains Sonika Bansal, Founder of Neti Neti. The jewellery brand is known for its commitment to natural materials and authentic designs.

Sonika Bansal, Neti Neti

“Through Neti Neti, I want to show how something as simple as wood can carry a legacy, becoming a piece of wearable art that speaks to people personally,” she says.

Her company has grown organically, with unique designs showcased at art and design festivals. “Each piece is crafted to reflect the journey of the materials—whether it is driftwood shaped by tides or ebony’s timeless elegance,” Bansal adds.

Culinary heritage curators Anusha Murthy and Elizabeth Yorke, co-founders of Edible Issues, highlighted the movement towards climate-conscious eating. They hosted events like Make Your Own Climate Recipes, which explores intergenerational knowledge and sustainable food practices, and Bring Your Own Pickle (BYOP), celebrating microbial cultures and traditional preservation techniques.

“Through our curation, we aim to showcase the rich interplay between tradition and innovation shaping the future of Indian food,” Murthy says. The duo hopes to offer a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Indian food, creating pathways for it to resonate with global audiences beyond stereotypes.

“By recognising and celebrating the plurality within Indian cuisine—its regional diversity, historical layers, and adaptive nature—we can reframe its narrative on the global stage. This requires not just showcasing dishes, but also sharing the stories, people, and systems that create them,” Yorke adds.

“For me, art is being in the present, but also trying to know myself in the fast-changing world. It is a reflection of life, a reflection of myself,” explains Sumir Tagra of Delhi-based artist duo Thukral & Tagra.

He sees art playing a crucial role in today’s complex and troubled world. “Art, at this particular moment, needs to be the thing which heals people and heals community that binds them together,” he says.

“While we see a lot of uncertainty and climate catastrophe, we constantly need artistic practices that give respite and create spaces to comfort,” Tagra signs off.

Now what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and harness your creative side for a better world?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at SAF in Goa.)