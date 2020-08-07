YourStory Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy; Top 2020 startup trends to watch
Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy says that India has the ability to become the major ‘health driver’ in the world over the next decade.
Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy
Top funding trends to watch in 2020
As startups adapt to a never-before-seen reality of coronavirus and investors become more risk-averse, here's what they should keep in mind.
Pepperfry CEO on the future of retail
Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-founder, Pepperfry talks about COVID-19's impact on retail, pivoting business models, and driving innovation.
How Unibic clocked Rs 500 Cr in 15 years
Founded in 2005 by Nikhil Sen, the cookie brand Unibic registered Rs 500 crore revenue and is now present in 27 states of India.
Exploring Made in India app BharatShare
Made in India app BharatShare is taking advantage of the gap left by SHAREit to enable people to transfer files without using the internet.
From an entrepreneur to a fintech VC
Sheel Mohnot of Better Tomorrow Ventures talks about his journey: from a fintech entrepreneur with two successful exits to taking the VC route.
Students and teachers on National Education Policy
While many students, teachers, and academicians have welcomed the policy, some have registered their concerns regarding its implementation.
