YourStory Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy; Top 2020 startup trends to watch

Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy says that India has the ability to become the major ‘health driver’ in the world over the next decade.

By Team YS
7th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy

leadership talk

Apollo Hospitals Founder-Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy says that India has the ability to become the major ‘health driver’ in the world over the next decade.


Top funding trends to watch in 2020

loan,funding

Image Source: Shutterstock

As startups adapt to a never-before-seen reality of coronavirus and investors become more risk-averse, here's what they should keep in mind.


Pepperfry CEO on the future of retail

Pepperfry - Thumbnail

Ambareesh Murty, CEO and Co-founder, Pepperfry talks about COVID-19's impact on retail, pivoting business models, and driving innovation.


How Unibic clocked Rs 500 Cr in 15 years

Unibic

Srini Vudaygiri, CEO of Unibic

Founded in 2005 by Nikhil Sen, the cookie brand Unibic registered Rs 500 crore revenue and is now present in 27 states of India.


Exploring Made in India app BharatShare

BharatShare logo

File sharing app BharatShare's logo

Made in India app BharatShare is taking advantage of the gap left by SHAREit to enable people to transfer files without using the internet.


From an entrepreneur to a fintech VC

Sheel Mohnot

Sheel Mohnot, Co-founder at Better Tomorrow Ventures | Image Credits: 100x Entrepreneur Team

Sheel Mohnot of Better Tomorrow Ventures talks about his journey: from a fintech entrepreneur with two successful exits to taking the VC route.


Students and teachers on National Education Policy

National Education Policy

While many students, teachers, and academicians have welcomed the policy, some have registered their concerns regarding its implementation.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[YS Learn] LetsVenture founder shares what investors look for when investing in a startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

How entrepreneurship is taught to school students: TiE Young Entrepreneurs wraps up fourth annual Bengaluru batch

Madanmohan Rao

Byju's acquires coding startup Whitehat Jr. for $300M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Here’s why branding is crucial while scaling a startup

Shahnawaz Karim
Daily Capsule
YourStory Leadership Talk with Apollo Founder Dr Prathap Reddy; Top 2020 startup trends to watch
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top finalists of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' to showcase apps in mega hackathon

Press Trust of India

Starting Apollo Hospitals at the age of 50, Dr Prathap Reddy was called a ‘fool’

Ramarko Sengupta

How entrepreneurship is taught to school students: TiE Young Entrepreneurs wraps up fourth annual Bengaluru batch

Madanmohan Rao

Trump signs executive orders banning TikTok, WeChat

Press Trust of India

[YS Learn] LetsVenture founder shares what investors look for when investing in a startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

‘Swallow your pride, be real, be patient’: Growth equity dealmaker’s advice to startups on funding

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform