COVID-19 most disruptive event in modern history: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita e-launched the book via JioMeet - 'The Corona Virus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic' - by three medical experts.

By Press Trust of India
17th Aug 2020
The COVID-19 is the most disruptive event in the modern history and a 'cooperative and collaborative' effort is needed at the global level in the fight against the pandemic, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said during the launch of a book on coronavirus.


Ambani and his wife Nita e-launched the book via JioMeet - 'The Corona Virus: What You Need to Know About the Global Pandemic' - by three medical experts.
The book, written by internal medicine specialist Dr Swapneil Parikh, clinical psychologist Maherra Desai, and neuropsychiatrist Dr Rajesh M Parikh, is published by Ebury Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.


It addresses the history, evolution, facts, and myths around the pandemic.


The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly is the most disruptive event in modern history. It is both a public health crisis and also an unprecedented economic crisis. Preciously because its sweep is global, and the fight against it also calls for strong global cooperation.


"All the countries are in it together suffering its consequences. Therefore, the world needs a cooperative and collaborative effort by all," Ambani said during the e-launch.


The book has come out when it is needed the most, and provides answers to the questions that people have, he added.


Nita Ambani said that the pandemic has been a period of unprecedented fear, grief, and uncertainty, and that is why, this book is such an important, timely, and essential piece of work.


"This book addresses the most critical need of the hour. It empowers us with the knowledge that can save lives, it dispels misinformation. It reflects on human response to the crisis. Most importantly, it is an ode to humanities collective strength and reliance," she noted.


Many of the predictions they have made in this book have already come true, she said, adding that Rajesh, Swapneil, and Maherra started writing the book as early as February.


And so, it insightfully chronicles the crisis from the very beginning. And true to today's digital age, this is an interactive book, and so you can get digital updates on every chapter, she added.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

