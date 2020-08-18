Explore the work landscape of the future on a summit by BML Munjal University featuring leading industry experts

The Industrial Revolution 4.0, characterised by the extensive spread and adoption of digital technologies such as cloud technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), among others, has redefined the future of work and the workplace, creating a deep impact on personal and professional lives.As a result, there is a lot of uncertainty around organisational structures and on human resource allocations that are strongly leveraging these new technologies. Much clarity is also needed on which jobs will face obsolescence, the kind of upskilling that will be required, and how strategic Human Resource Management (HRM) will pan out in terms of attracting, developing, rewarding and retaining talent in these disruptive times.

To reflect on and better understand the ever-evolving work landscape of India, BML Munjal University presents ‘The Leadership Summit 2020’ that will take place on August 21 and22, 2020. Industry experts, CXOs and CHROs will provide key insights on how businesses should now adopt new identities, rethink roles, create new meanings, recreate strategies, recalibrate, and move forward.





If you are interested in understanding how the work landscape has been evolving in these unprecedented times, its risks and opportunities and the role of technology, register for the summit today.

Why the summit?

The summit will feature a series of panel discussions on the revolutionary changes in the work landscape. Through these discussions, panelists will also uncover, debate, and understand how the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled this evolution, and explore the associated risks and opportunities in the future.





This summit will also see the release of the insights from a survey conducted across a wide spectrum of CHROs from various industries to get an overview of changing work dynamics. These insights will serve as a focal point for a white paper on effective leadership in such unprecedented times. While the panel is open to all, recruiters, HR professionals, academic leaders, counsellors and students can particularly stand to benefit from these insightful discussions.

What to expect

Day one will begin with an introductory address by Akshay Munjal, President of BML Munjal University, followed by a keynote address by Sunil Kant Munjal, Chancellor of BML Munjal University. A keynote session by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog will provide context to the two panel discussions for the day. Here, leading CXOs will provide their unique perspectives on the nature of remote work, and the importance of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs in propelling the next level of growth.





The details of the two panels are given below:





Panel 1: Managing work during the Pandemic





The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented work scenario where many employees are working from home or else working in shifts at the office. Managers are often becoming overly controlling of their employees, while employees try and juggle work and home responsibilities in the same location. How is the pandemic affecting leadership, followership, jobs and also office and work infrastructure? How are employees coping with reduced social interactions and increased anxiety in this turbulent ecosystem?





Moderated by Chetan Sharma, Television Anchor, Consultant and Columnist, Edumate.TV, the panel will see the participation of Anil Bhasin, President, Havells; Meena Ganesh, CEO & MD, Portea Medical; Alok Madhukar, MD, Goldman Sachs; Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevators and Guruprasad Mudlapur, MD, Bosch.





Panel 2: Entrepreneurship and Intrapreneurship





It is said that an entrepreneur is a risk-taker for his own company, while an intrapreneur takes risks on behalf of a company. Both need to think out-of-the-box and have creative and strategic insights. What are the similarities and differences between the two? What are the individual strengths they bring to the table?





Moderated by Dr. Neha Chatwani, Founder, The Workplace Atelier, the panel will feature Nitin Kamath, Founder and CEO, Zerodha; Vipul Sabharwal, MD, Luminous, Mayank Jain, CEO Hindi Cluster, Network 18; Ajey Mehta, Global VP, HMD Global; Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar.

Day two will begin with an address by Dr. Manoj K. Arora, Vice Chancellor of BML Munjal University, which will set the context of the day, followed by a keynote session by Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.





The session will be followed by two panel discussions featuring leading CHROs who will explore the key trends that will define the course of work in the future. They will also demystify the importance of upskilling as a necessity to progress in one’s career path.





Below are the details of the two panels:





Panel 3: Industry 4.0: How smart is your workplace?





With the Industrial Revolution 4.0 comes new questions: Will this be an era of job creation or job obsolescence? What role will upskilling play in the life of the Gen Z workforce? Will Gen Y and baby boomers be receptive to upskilling? How can firms ensure that they stay ahead of the curve?





Moderated by Dr. Raj Agarwal, Director AIMA, the panel discussion will feature Suraj Chetri, Director HR, Airbus; Unmesh Pawar, Partner and Head - People, Performance and Culture, KPMG; Madhu Srivastava, Group CHRO, Vedanta; Vijay Sethi, CIO, CHRO and Head CSR, Hero Motocorp; Sanjoy Shaw, CHRO and HR Director - South Asia, Givaudan.





Panel 4: Upskilling: Future-proof yourself from uncertainty





In today’s new age of work, which are the skills that continue to be the most important? Is it technical skills or classical soft skills of strong interpersonal communication and synergistic teamwork? What is the skill gap between those graduating from higher education institutions, and those required from the industry?





Moderated by Dr. Tom Verghese, Principal and Consultant, Cultural Synergies, the panel will feature Sandeep Kohli, Partner, Talent Leader, EY; Tojo Jose, CHRO, Muthoot Fincorp Limited; Biswajit Roy, Director, HR and BD, Oil India; Mussarat Hussain, Head Leadership and Functional School, Maruti Suzuki Training Academy and Murali Padmanabhan, Chief Learning Officer, Virtusa Polaris.





Whether you are interested in how workplace efficiency can be accelerated in the current scenario or the steps needed to futureproof your career, ‘The Leadership Summit 2020’ has something for all. Click here to book your slot at the summit today.