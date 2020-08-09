Fintech's 2020 moment. And find out consumer brands' COVID-19 survival secrets

The first six months of 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for fintech startups and investors. Optimism before COVID-19 has turned into fear.

By Team YS
9th Aug 2020
How fintech startups fared so far in 2020

fintech_Capsule

The first six months of 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for fintech startups and investors. Optimism before COVID-19 has turned into fear.


Strategies to survive COVID-19 slowdown

TIE

The panelists tell you how they are keeping their business up during the pandemic


BiryaniByKilo, Isharya, Tinted, EazyDiner, and Sula Vineyards discuss what it means to fight a crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


The future of India's education system

Higher education

Technology has played a key role in unprecedented times. But once we overcome the coronavirus pandemic, what does the future look like for India’s education system? [Representational image]


According to a study, India’s online education market is growing at 20 percent annually, and is expected to reach $2 billion in size by 2021.


Making affordable healthcare accessible

MediBuddy-DocsApp


Started by IITians, DocsApp recently merged with MediBuddy, and aims to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable across India.


Venture capitalists on investing during COVID-19

funding


Though startup funding momentum has slowed down due to COVID-19, VCs say they are very optimistic about the entrepreneurial energy.


How a family business clocked Rs 635 Cr

borosil

Shreevar Kheruka, Managing Director, Borosil


Mumbai-based family business Borosil diversified to become a consumer lifestyle brand that offers a range of kitchenware and kitchen appliances.


Businesswomen on a roll despite pandemic

Women entrepreneurs

(From L to R clockwise) Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU’S; Nupur Gupta, co-founder of NIRA; Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik, co-founders of High Street Essentials; Aditi Avasthi, Founder of Embibe


Though the global economy has taken a hit, these women entrepreneurs have successfully closed funding deals to expand their businesses.


Jewellery shopping with the help of AR

StyleDotMe



Working on a B2B SaaS model, StyleDotMe’s MirrAR enables clients such as PCJ and Tanishq to allow customers to virtually try on jewellery.


