Fintech's 2020 moment. And find out consumer brands' COVID-19 survival secrets
The first six months of 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride for fintech startups and investors. Optimism before COVID-19 has turned into fear.
How fintech startups fared so far in 2020
Strategies to survive COVID-19 slowdown
BiryaniByKilo, Isharya, Tinted, EazyDiner, and Sula Vineyards discuss what it means to fight a crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The future of India's education system
According to a study, India’s online education market is growing at 20 percent annually, and is expected to reach $2 billion in size by 2021.
Making affordable healthcare accessible
Started by IITians, DocsApp recently merged with MediBuddy, and aims to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable across India.
Venture capitalists on investing during COVID-19
Though startup funding momentum has slowed down due to COVID-19, VCs say they are very optimistic about the entrepreneurial energy.
How a family business clocked Rs 635 Cr
Mumbai-based family business Borosil diversified to become a consumer lifestyle brand that offers a range of kitchenware and kitchen appliances.
Businesswomen on a roll despite pandemic
Though the global economy has taken a hit, these women entrepreneurs have successfully closed funding deals to expand their businesses.
Jewellery shopping with the help of AR
Working on a B2B SaaS model, StyleDotMe’s MirrAR enables clients such as PCJ and Tanishq to allow customers to virtually try on jewellery.
