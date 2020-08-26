Flipkart signs MoU with Assam govt to promote handloom and handicrafts sector

India’s leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam to promote the state’s local arts, crafts, and handloom sectors by bringing them into the e-commerce fold.





This agreement will see artisans, weavers, and craftsmen from Assam showcasing their products nationally through Flipkart’s Samarth programme, a statement from the company said.





Flipkart Samarth works with NGOs, government bodies, and livelihood missions to reach out to a large number of rural entrepreneurs, with a special focus on women-led enterprises, differently-abled entrepreneurs, artisans, and weavers, who often face obstacles such as lack of access to working capital, poor infrastructure, and inadequate training.









Assam Minister for Industry and Commerce Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “Assam is known for its rich, diverse, and traditional heritage and is a strong example of how local culture can be preserved while keeping the development of the state as a priority. We are happy that the partnership with Flipkart will enable our local artisans and weavers to showcase their products to a wider audience.”





Flipkart Samarth recently completed one year and has further strengthened its benefits including a commission waiver of zero percent for the first six months. It has been playing a significant role in building capabilities within the rural and under-served society of the country and is currently supporting the livelihood of more than 6,00,000 artisans, weavers, and micro-enterprises across India.





Oinam Sarankumar Singh, IAS, Commissioner for Industries and Commerce, Assam Industries and Commerce Department, said, “The partnership with Flipkart is an important step towards our vision to promote sustainable and balanced economic growth in the state of Assam. E-commerce today is not just paving the way for businesses and retailers but has also shown a commitment to uplift the local arts and crafts of India.”





Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said, “Flipkart has been on a continuous journey to expand the reach of its Flipkart Samarth programme to enable market access to the artisan and weaver community across India leveraging technology and innovation. We are delighted with this partnership with Assam as part of our deep commitment to boost local businesses and bring forward the under-served sections of the society onto e-commerce.”