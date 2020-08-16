From VSNL to Jio: India's internet journey

The public internet launched in India on August 15, 1995. A quarter-century later, the country now has the world’s second-largest internet population.





Founding team at SkinKraft | Image Source: Team SkinKraft

Hyderabad-based SkinKraft taps artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology to focus on customised skincare solutions for Indian women.





Here are five homegrown businesses across sectors that have lived to tell the tale of how they grew into well-known and respected firms.





Defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech uses electro-optics surveillance for India’s defence, paramilitary forces, aerospace, airports etc.





Young people narrate what freedom means to them, and why it's to have freedom of speech and the choice to live their lives on their own terms.





Schools in cities celebrated the day by holding virtual competitions, while NGOs are trying to provide education to the kids in rural areas.





Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix India.

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix Partners India explains why an ideal founding team should be between two and three.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!