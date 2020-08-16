From VSNL to Jio: India's internet journey
The public internet launched in India on August 15, 1995. A quarter-century later, the country now has the world’s second-largest internet population.
- +0
- +0
Tracing 25 years of India's internet
The public internet launched in India on August 15, 1995. A quarter-century later, the country now has the world’s second-largest internet population.
How meeting Mukesh Bansal led to a startup
Hyderabad-based SkinKraft taps artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology to focus on customised skincare solutions for Indian women.
5 pre-independence brands that are still around
Here are five homegrown businesses across sectors that have lived to tell the tale of how they grew into well-known and respected firms.
Strengthening national defence through surveillance
Defence tech startup Optimized Electrotech uses electro-optics surveillance for India’s defence, paramilitary forces, aerospace, airports etc.
What freedom means to young girls
Young people narrate what freedom means to them, and why it's to have freedom of speech and the choice to live their lives on their own terms.
Celebrating Independence Day under lockdown
Schools in cities celebrated the day by holding virtual competitions, while NGOs are trying to provide education to the kids in rural areas.
How big should be the founding team?
Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director, Matrix Partners India explains why an ideal founding team should be between two and three.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0