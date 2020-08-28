[Funding alert] Yoga startup SARVA raises undisclosed amount from Cutting Edge Group

Partnership with Cutting Edge Group will enable Sarva to release over 600 hours of guided music and mindfulness content for consumers in the next few months.

By Sujata Sangwan
28th Aug 2020
Yoga-based wellness startup SARVA on Friday announced that it had raised an undisclosed amount in funding from the Cutting Edge Group, an international full-service provider of music for the film, advertising, and television industries. 

 

The startup said the funding would add over 20,000 minutes of music and meditation content to SARVA’s catalogue, fast-forwarding the brand’s efforts to become a holistic yoga and mindfulness content hub.

 

Sarvesh Shashi, Founder and CEO, SARVA, said, 

 

“Music is a big part of SARVA’s story and philosophy. It is also deeply ingrained in our roots and Indian culture; it’s something all of us relate to. Like yoga, it is holistic, and has an impact on our physical, mental, and emotional health. Given the highly stressed and anxious state of the world today, we hope our music-driven meditation and mindfulness gives people an avenue to turn to for relaxation and better sleep.” 
SARVA

SARVA Founder Sarvesh Shashi

Through this partnership, the entire catalogue of content from Myndstream, the record label of the music financier and service provider Cutting Edge Group, has been added to the SARVA platform


SARVA will get access to Myndstream’s library of mindfulness music to support ongoing development efforts for premium content. Myndstream will also help design and manage music priorities as per global standard, across the SARVA platform.


SARVA has in the past raised money from celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Mark Mastrov, Shikhar Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, among others. The most recent funding round came from US-based VC Fund Mantra Capital. The Patni Family office and Fireside Ventures (existing investors) also participated in this round.

 

Janhavi Saraf, Head of Content at SARVA, said, 

 

“There's hardly anyone who can say that music hasn't had an impact on their life. Whatever walk of life we belong to, it meets us on our path. It has the power to change the state of the mind. We're so glad to have the opportunity to associate with a name that recognises this potential of this power and to bring forth music that'll truly help uneasy minds rest to these melodies.”

 

SARVA recently launched its digital offering, currently divided into two categories: Body and Mind. The third category to be launched soon is called Nourish. SARVA’s offerings address millennial fitness needs and the brand is working towards connecting seven billion breaths.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

