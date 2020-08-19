[Funding alert] Nutrition tech startup Habbit Health raises pre-seed round from 3one4 Capital, AngelList India, others

Delhi-based global nutrition-tech startup Habbit Health and Nutrition on Wednesday announced that it raised an undisclosed amount as a pre-seed investment from top global investors led by VC firm 3one4 Capital and Utsav Somani of AngelList India.





Singapore-based RB Investments, early-stage investors Better Capital and First Cheque, and multiple other angel investors from around the world participated via AngelList.





The startup will use the funding to create prototypes, get the core team ready, building the brand, and in IT.









Dhruv Bhushan, Co-founder and CEO, Habbit Health





Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur and angel investor Dhruv Bhushan and leading brand consultant Dev Kabir Malik, Habbit Health aims to build an innovative global FMCG company for the future which leverages technology to deliver the pinnacle of customer experience.





Sharing the organisational vision, Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Bhushan said,





“Lifestyle diseases with their origin in poor nutrition are today’s biggest health concern. Habbit uses modern science and technologies to disrupt these with healthier alternatives, without needing to change user behaviour and still maintaining the same taste. We are proud to have forward-thinking investors around the world supporting our long-term vision and ambitions, even before our launch.”





“Most conversations around health are exercise and goal-oriented. Brands are currently very product-centric and positioned to target those who are highly involved in fitness. They are thus never able to create a large scale impact. We believe that health is a lifestyle and that nutrition is the first step in the health journey for everyone,” said Dev Kabir Malik, Co-founder and Chief Brand Officer, Habbit Health.





With a wide portfolio of personalised products - from natural proteins for everyday use to indulgent snacks, refreshing beverages, and delightful ice creams, Habbit is making every consumable item as healthy as possible without compromising on the taste, through alternate natural sources of proteins, fats, and sugars.





Commenting on the investment, Utsav Somani, Partner at AngelList India, said,

“Health and wellness is the growth sector of the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone realise that good nutrition is a must-have, and not just for those who work-out. We are seeing lots of products and brands create clutter, without any differentiation. However, the products, brand positioning, and customer love demonstrated by the Habbit team are a standout. We are happy to back them early in their mission to create a global leader in health and nutrition.”