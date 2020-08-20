Google has launched Komo Jobs in India after piloting it in Bangladesh and Indonesia.





It provides two million verified job listings and career development opportunities to Indian job seekers in fast-growing categories like on-demand businesses, retail, and hyperlocal delivery.

Photo: Google Play Store





Google revealed that Komo Jobs is already being used by the likes of Zomato and Dunzo for remote hiring in the pandemic. The app has crossed one million downloads.





Komo Jobs comes with features like location-wise job listings, real-time tracking, and fast updates on applications, in-app interview scheduling, guides to build a digital CV, and new skilling content to help users "learn and earn more".





At present, it lists job opportunities in 10 cities: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.





As per the Komo Jobs app listing on Google Play Store, "It only takes a few minutes to set up your basic profile, and get a beautiful digital CV that you can share, print, or apply directly to jobs listed on the app. If you take the time to fill out your background, experiences, and interests then we’ll match you for relevant jobs."





Komo Jobs lists employment opportunities in 10 Indian cities





Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead, Kormo Jobs, Google, said:





"In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered, with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Businesses of all sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly. We remain committed to contributing towards helping Indians find credible and promising starts to their careers with Komo Jobs."





Last year, Google had launched Jobs, an employment and career development tool designed for entry-level positions in emerging markets. Since then, the Jobs Spot on Google Pay has connected millions of job seekers with opportunities across industries.





Jobs Spot will now be rebranded to Komo Jobs "to create a consistent experience for users".





"We will continue to invest in it with new features and jobs so users can continue to benefit from its convenience," Google added.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)