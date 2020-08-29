Meet the winner and finalists of govt's Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution
PeopleLink serves 13,000+ customers across 32 countries and recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution by MeitY.
Meet the winner of MeitY's Grand Challenge
Aatmanirbhar video conferencing solution
Techgentsia Software’s Vconsol recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution., and will receive Rs 1 crore grant.
Video conferencing tool for low bandwidths
Sarv's video conferencing platform provides a solution to the daily problems being faced by the users with the existing applications.
