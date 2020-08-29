Meet the winner and finalists of govt's Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution

PeopleLink serves 13,000+ customers across 32 countries and recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution by MeitY.





Techgentsia Software’s Vconsol recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution., and will receive Rs 1 crore grant.





Sarv Web was established by Ramesh Chaudhary and Abhimanyu Sharma in 2011 while pursuing their Master’s in Engineering at Rajasthan University. Sushil Mehla, Preeti Kaushik and Vivek Sharma later joined the core team as co-founders. [ Image Credit: Sarv Webs]

Sarv's video conferencing platform provides a solution to the daily problems being faced by the users with the existing applications.





Peyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart talks about his learnings and experiences form building on of India's top optical solution business.





Kormo Jobs comes with features like location-wise job listings, real-time tracking, new skilling content etc to help users ‘learn and earn more.’





Vivek Sharma, MD, Lenovo DCG

Vivek Sharma, MD of Lenovo Data Centre Group, talks about how data centres will play an integral role in the post-COVID-19 workplace.





Team at MyBranch

MyBranch is helping corporates open offices across 25 Tier II and Tier III cities. It provides solutions such as sales desks, SME workplaces, and virtual offices.





Amazon launched the Military Veterans Employment programme to create job opportunities for military veterans and their spouses.





