Meet the winner and finalists of govt's Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution

PeopleLink serves 13,000+ customers across 32 countries and recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution by MeitY.

By Team YS
29th Aug 2020
PeopleLink

PeopleLink serves 13,000+ customers across 32 countries and recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution by MeitY.


Aatmanirbhar video conferencing solution

Techgentsia

Techgentsia Software’s Vconsol recently won the Grand Challenge for Developing Video Conference Solution., and will receive Rs 1 crore grant.


Video conferencing tool for low bandwidths

Sarv Web

Sarv Web was established by Ramesh Chaudhary and Abhimanyu Sharma in 2011 while pursuing their Master’s in Engineering at Rajasthan University. Sushil Mehla, Preeti Kaushik and Vivek Sharma later joined the core team as co-founders. [ Image Credit: Sarv Webs]

Sarv's video conferencing platform provides a solution to the daily problems being faced by the users with the existing applications.


