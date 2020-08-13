[Jobs Roundup] Join the logistics band with these openings at Shiprocket

Recently in May 2020, tech-enabled logistics aggregator for D2C sellers Shiprocket raised $13 million or Rs 100 crore in its Series C round of funding. The investment round was led by Silicon Valley-based Tribe Capital, along with Innoven Capital and Bertelsmann India Investments.





Post the funding round, Shiprocket announced that it has started hiring candidates to join its team of 310 existing employees. The ecommerce logistics aggregator plans to hire 60 applicants in the current quarter. The startup is looking at strengthening its engineering, product, logistics operations, and account management teams.





Saahil Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said in a release:

“For these crucial roles across key teams such as product, engineering, and KAM, we will be appointing candidates with holistic skill-sets, combining soft and technical skills. At this juncture, we look forward to onboarding new people with fresh ideas who will support Shiprocket on its accelerated growth trajectory.”

Image Source: Shutterstock





The startup says that it has been organising video interviews with potential candidates. If you are interested in joining the ecommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs, here are a few openings that you might like to explore:

SEO Content Writer

Experience required: 2-3 years





Shiprocket is looking for a candidate to write engaging copies that are easily understandable by its target audience, and drive them to act on the page. The Content Writer should identify new content ideas and must write SEO friendly copies. They will also be responsible for optimising the company's website - page titles, meta descriptions, h1a, alts, anchor, and text, among others.





The ideal candidate should have two to three years of experience in B2B and SEO content writing. They should have strong keyword research skills, basic knowledge of HTML, and WordPress.





For more information, click here.

Data Analyst

Experience required: 2-4 years





Shiprocket is looking for a Business or Data Analyst who will help its finance, business, and leadership teams take data-centric decisions based on information and insights. The candidate should be able to work on large data sets spread across various in-house products to analyse business data, including financial data, product improvements, new business opportunities, process optimisation, and revenue leakages, using a variety of statistical prediction models.





The ideal candidate should have two to fours years of experience in working on huge data sets, data manipulation, and building statistical financial models. They should have hands-on experience in various data mining/data analysis methods, data tools, building and implementation models, using/creating/executing algorithms, and their respective simulations.





For more information, click here.

Product Manager

Experience required: 2-4 years





The Product Manager at Shiprocket will be owning several functions for its platform, such as multi-channel commerce, inventory management, templates and front-end UI, back-end user interface and flows, user onboarding processes, and analytics. The candidate will be required to work in a cross-functional environment, engaging with engineers, marketers, copyrighters, designers, and senior management.





They should also ensure that Shiprocket builds for the right customer, and focus on solving problems by doing things that are right for the user. The candidate will also be required to perform the primary market research, user research, competitive research, and establish the company as a thought leader in the SaaS ecommerce space.





For more information, click here.

Program Manager - Finance

Experience required: N/A





Program Manager, Finance, at Shiprocket reports to the Head of Finance. The candidate would be responsible for providing organisational and strategic support. The role will require a deep continuous assessment of the as-is scenario from a business perspective, identifying the challenges involved, and then designing the delivery of customised initiatives to drive company objectives.





The candidate will be responsible for orchestrating meetings with agility and impact. They would be required to assist the Head of Finance for following meetings and managing internal and external communications. The candidate would be required to research, perform benchmarking, analyse, and streamline operations to the company goals.





For more information, click here.

PHP Developer

Experience required: N/A





The Delhi-based startup is looking for confident and self-starter engineers who drive and possess a deep understanding of web application development. The candidate will be required to develop, record, and maintain web-based PHP applications for Shiprocket. They will also need to develop backend data services and contribute to increasing existing APIs.





The PHP Developer would be required to document the development process, architecture, and standard components. They would be required to coordinate with co-developers and keep the Project Manager informed of the status of development efforts.





The ideal candidate should be experts in Laravel, MySQL, and Git. They should have an understanding of web applications, and be thorough in object-oriented concepts.





For more information, click here.