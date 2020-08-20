[Jobs Roundup] Join India's fintech wagon with these vacancies

Just how 2016's demonetisation hurtled India towards digitisation of payments, the coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the growth and adoption of fintech players in the country.





According to InvestIndia.gov, the digital payments market size in India was valued at $65 billion in 2019 and was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent till 2023. The overall transaction value in the Indian fintech market was estimated to jump from $65 billion in 2019 to $140 billion in 2023.





The fintech space in India has seen the emergence of startups, including Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePay, RazorPay, and more recently, WhatsApp.





Image Source: ShutterStock





If you wish to join India's fintech band, apply to these job openings curated by YourStory:

Paytm

CEO's Office Role

Experience required: 5-10 years





Fintech unicorn Paytm is looking for a focussed and experienced professional with skills to handle daily functions for the CEO's office and to deliver measurable, cost-effective results. The candidate will be responsible for all daily activities and also assisting in planning, organising, and executing of effective decisions.





The ideal candidate must have experience in consulting or having worked with one of the Big-4 companies. They should have the ability to prepare minutes of the meeting, have an exceptional capacity for managing, leading, and solving people's issues.





For more information, click here.

Razorpay

Lead Software Development Engineer

Experience required: N/A





The Lead Software Development Engineer at Razorpay has to be involved and drive product and design discussions. The candidate will be helping in scaling the startup's payment infrastructure, contribute to open source, brainstorm, and create new directions that Razorpay can take in its quest to make online payments easy and accessible.





The ideal candidate should have experience in working with any of the programming languages — PHP, Python, Django, Golang, Java, and C++. Additionally, they should have the ability to build a feature from scratch and drive its completion.





For more information, click here.

PayU Payments

Data Scientist

Experience required: 1-3 years





Naspers' fintech arm PayU is looking for a Data Scientist to be a part of its Global Credit Risk and Data Analytics team. The candidate will be responsible for diving into the data and identity patterns. They will be required to develop the end-to-end credit models and credit policy of the startup's existing credit products.





The candidate should have one to three years of experience as a Data Scientist. They should be a graduate of the 2016 or 2017 batch from a premium college and should have strong problem-solving skills. Additionally, the candidate should have experience in R, Python, SAS, and SLQ.





For more information, click here.

PhonePe

SRE - Tools Developer

Experience required: 4+ years





PhonePe is looking for a candidate to develop and maintain in-house cloud architecture components, including components that deal with procurement, provisioning, patching, migration, and retirement of instances.





The candidate should have four-plus years of experience in IT, should have knowledge of operating systems, and current technologies. The candidate should be proficient in at least two of the following languages — Python, Go, Java, or Perl.





For more information, click here.

PolicyBazaar

Data Scientist

Experience required: 5-6 years





PolicyBazaar is looking for a Senior Data Scientist to work on cutting-edge problems in the industry. The candidate will be responsible for automated speech recognition on large datasets of speech, building recommendations based on unstructured text, intent classifiers, sentiment analysis, and named entity recognition.





The ideal candidate should have an MTech or PhD in computer science from a Tier-I institute. They should have five to six years of experience in machine learning. Additionally proven experience of work on deep learning projects is necessary. Exposure to big data technologies and cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, and GCP will be helpful.





For more information, click here.