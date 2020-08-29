[Jobs roundup] Join the community of Trell with these openings

Trell was launched in August 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Arun Lodhi, Prashant Sachan, Pulkit Agrawal, and NITIE alum Bimal Kartheek Rebba to cater to the entertainment needs of the non-English speaking Indian smartphone users.





Trell is a community-based platform that enables lifestyle discovery through user-generated original content in regional Indian languages. The startup’s USP lies in offering specially curated content by the doctors who are educating Trell users about the coronavirus. The app’s userbase is predominantly from Tier-II and III cities.





At present, the app has over 20 categories available in eight regional languages.





Trell Founders: From left - Pulkit Agarwal, Prashant Sachan, Arun Lodhi, Bimal Kartheek Rebba





Earlier this month, the startup raised $11.4 million in Series A round led by KTB Network. Trell counts prominent names like Rajan Anandan, Aprameya Radhakrishna, (Co-founder of Vocal and TaxiForSure), Ramakant Sharma (Co-founder, LivSpace), Nitin Gupta (Co-founder, PayUMoney), Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com), Amit Lakhotia (ex-Tokopedia, Paytm), and Shanti Mohan (CEO, LetsVenture) in its existing list of angel investors.





With over 75 million downloads and 25 million monthly active users on its app, Trell has grown 27x in the last 12 months. Since the ban on Chinese apps, Trell claims to have witnessed 500 percent growth with over 15 million creators on its platform receiving more than five billion monthly views, and has since been growing rapidly.





If you wish to work with Trell, here are a few openings for you:

Senior Front-end Developer

Experience needed: 2+ years





The key responsibility of the candidate will be to design and lead Trell's front-end development strategies. This includes designing and developing scalable application components that serve the startup's mobile apps, as well as the web. The candidate needs to optimise products (app and web) for both performances, as well as SEO.





They need to also develop responsive designs and thoroughly test cross-browser compatibility, as well as identify, and research new UI technologies and corporate in the tech stack.





For more information, click here.

Android Developer

Experience needed: 2+ years





As an Android Developer, the candidate will be integral to the technology team and the holistic growth of Trell. They need to work closely with the startup's product and design teams to customise the Trell experience for the Android platform. The candidate's responsibilities also include prototyping new and redesign features with a focus on UI design principles and make apps work intuitively.





They are required to also write efficient and backward compatible Android code in Java/Kotlin, following MVVM framework guidelines, as well as trace and profile Android Java code.





For more information, click here.

Content Manager

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Trell is looking for a thoughtful, well-rounded Content Manager to join the team and spearhead the content creation process for its platform. The candidate should be well-versed with other travel-content platforms, analyse the kind of content getting viral in the current ecosystem, and should find alternative solutions to implement those learnings in their strategies of content management and marketing.





Their key responsibilities include strategising and testing new channels of content distribution, ideating, and dictating the direction in which the content should grow. Responsibilities also include preparing a pipeline of quality content which is ready to be pushed directly on the application.





For more information, click here.

Data Analyst

Experience needed: NA





Trell is seeking a candidate who is capable of translating data to insights and insights to actionable work items. The candidate will be required to design and evaluate business/product experiments and will have to monitor key metrics, understand root causes of changes in metrics and build, analyse dashboards and reports on that.





They are also required to understand ecosystems, user behaviours, and long-term trends, and identify new levers to help move key metrics.





For more information, click here.

Community Manager

Experience needed: NA





The Community Manager is the primary link between Trell and its users. In this role, the candidate will need to ensure that Trell customers make the best possible use of the platform, equip them to pursue their strategic objectives, and help them achieve their desired business goals. They will be responsible to empower Trell users to improve their digital experiences and achieve business objectives through the adoption of the platform.





Their responsibilities also include increasing renewal rates, driving adoption, improving customer satisfaction, and cultivating Trell advocates to generate new business.





For more information, click here.