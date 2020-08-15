[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings

Meesho raised nearly $220 million in the last five years from marquee investors, including Naspers, YCombinator, and Shunwei Capital, among others. The social commerce platform has now come up with a few openings that might excite you.

By Apurva P
15th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

It was an incidental meeting with a few small business owners who had discovered the power of social platforms in starting up and scaling their business that led to the inception of Meesho. Co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal quickly realised that this is how small businesses will work in the future, and built a product to democratise the social commerce space.


Founded in 2015, Meesho provides potential entrepreneurs with a virtual shop, who otherwise would find it difficult to start a business. It is building a disruptive distribution channel via social selling on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.


Meesho founders Sanjeev and Vidit - Series C funding

Meesho founders: Sanjeev Barnwal (left) and Vidit Aatrey

Also Read

[Jobs roundup] Join the edtech wave with these openings at Great Learning


So far, Meesho has enabled 15,000 suppliers and two million resellers to start and grow their online business without any investment, providing tools around sourcing, logistics, and payments. These social sellers are small retailers, housewives, students, retired citizens, and many other aspiring entrepreneurs across India. 


Last year, the US-based social media giant Facebook invested in Meesho. It was the first investment made by the Mark Zuckerberg-founded company in an Indian startup.


Meesho has raised $220 million in the last five years from marquee investors, including Naspers, YCombinator, SAIF, Sequoia, Shunwei Capital, RPS, and Venture Highway.


If you wish to work with the social commerce platform, here are a few job openings that might excite you.

Category Manager

Experience needed: 3+ years


As a Category Manager, the candidate is required to drive the marketplace growth of relevant categories, keeping in mind the consumer and the competition. They will be owning the profit and loss statement for the relevant categories in alignment with business goals. They will also be responsible for revenue targets, gross margins, as well as for merchandising, assortment planning, option planning pre-season and in-season to ensure a thorough representation of their category.


Additionally, the company requires the candidate to be able to coordinate with marketing, supply chain, cataloguing, finance, commercial, and other functions of the organisation.


For more information, click here.

Operations Design Manager

Experience needed: NA


The key responsibility of the candidate is the demand and supply planning for fast pace growth and multi-layered operations. They need to build strategies for effective vendor development and management, as well as maintain benchmarks, and ensure adherence of vendors to the agreed-upon metrics and cost. They also need to provide operational support and guidance to ensure maximum productivity, and collaborate with other departments to identify vulnerabilities and close operational gaps.


For more information, click here.

Senior Front-end Developer

Experience needed: 3-7 years


The social commerce platform is looking for someone who can equally relish the subtle interaction details that makes the product delightful, the hard-technical challenges involved in making a desktop-grade web app, writing highly reusable code, and thinking about how to build better systems. 


The candidate is required to build user interfaces that are beautiful, consistent, and fast, that thrive under heavy customisation and varying use cases, that encourage exploration, and earn the trust of the customers through predictable, reliable, and thoughtful interactions.


They are required to take sole ownership of their products, and should keep a keen eye out for bugs that might arise, passionately resolve them, and make feature additions to the product. They need to also ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.


For more information, click here.

Business Finance Manager

Experience needed: 3-6 years


As a Business Finance Manager, the candidate will be an acting CEO or CFO of a business unit. Their role is very critical to the organisation as they will be driving and identifying the gaps in the P&L of a business unit, directly impacting the organisation revenue and growth.


The candidates will have to work closely with the business unit and actively participate in its operations and management. They are also responsible to review the plans as compared to actuals on a regular basis, in-depth analysis of variance and communicating the same proactively, create right visibility, and enable planning of actionable.


For more information, click here.

Head of Information Technology

Experience needed: 10 years


The candidate is required to lead infrastructure operations management, including network, server, centre infrastructure, end-user support, asset management, IT infra management and IT security compliance, call centre, and data centre operations. They will also be responsible for all aspects of physical DC operations across all data centres, as well as for maintaining network hardware and software, including servers, voice, PDA's, peripherals, network nodes, terminals, and wiring.


Apart from this, the candidate is required to coordinate with third-party maintenance for network hardware, software, and telecommunications services, and is accountable for the procurement and maintenance of software/hardware assets.


For more information, click here.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato CEO, MakeMyTrip CEO, ex-Flipkart CPO are all betting on this online school

Ramarko Sengupta

How Byju’s 6-yr-old son played a role in a $300 million deal that was closed in 6 weeks

Ramarko Sengupta

Why these Ola and Zomato Hyperpure execs chose to launch an agritech startup

Sindhu Kashyaap

These 5 startups are leveraging deep tech to empower India’s defence sector

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
Watch MyGate Founder Vijay Arisetty talk about change and how it is good for entrepreneurs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Israel-based Coralogix makes strategic expansion in India to help companies comply with new data privacy law scheduled to take effect in 2021

Team YS

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has become mantra for everyone: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

Discovery, delivery, delight — how EY harnessed knowledge management and became one of two Most Outstanding Winners of the MIKE award

Madanmohan Rao

[Matrix Moments] What is the magic number for a founding team?

Salonie Ganju

Watch MyGate Founder Vijay Arisetty talk about change and how it is good for entrepreneurs

Team YS

[The Turning Point] How a chance meet with Mukesh Bansal and post-pregnancy skin issues led to the launch of SkinKraft

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform