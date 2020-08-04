Meet the Kargil War veteran now fighting for children's education

Kargil veteran Mohan Raju, through his NGO Sree Kumari Geetha Memorial Charitable and Education Trust, aims to help the underprivileged sections of the society.

By Team YS
4th Aug 2020
The Kargil veteran educating children

Mohan Raju

Kargil veteran Mohan Raju, through his NGO Sree Kumari Geetha Memorial Charitable and Education Trust, aims to help the underprivileged sections of the society.


Edtech's hockey stick curve amidst COVID-19

Edtech Report

Photo: YS Design


Edtech has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, growing at a breakneck speed in 2020. These are the trends likely to define the future of the sector.


Moviegoers will not stay out of theatres

Ashish Hemrajani BookMyShow

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow


Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder and CEO of Bigtree Entertainment, that operates BookMyShow, is confident that the entertainment industry will weather the coronavirus crisis.


Solving India’s hospital bed problem

Modulus

Credit: Modulus Housing


Modulus Housing's plug-and-play ‘hospital-in-box’ solution, which includes an isolation ward, screening centre, and an intensive care unit, can be set up in two hours.


This startup is fomenting India's gin revolution

Founders of Stranger & Sons

Founders of Stranger & Sons


Currently present in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, London, Thailand, and Singapore, Stranger & Sons says it plans to launch in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata soon.


Mastercard is helping MSMEs adopt digital payments

mastercard

Vikas Varma


Mastercard is seeking to leverage its network, insights, technology, and partnerships to help Indian MSMEs quickly adapt to a new way of operating digitally.


Plix is helping millennials stay healthy

Plix

Rishubh Satiya, Founder and CEO, Plix


Plix, a plant-based protein brand founded in March 2019, recently launched its ‘Immunity Boosting Supergreens’ powder, a product that contains 45 superfoods.


