Meet the Kargil War veteran now fighting for children's education

Kargil veteran Mohan Raju, through his NGO Sree Kumari Geetha Memorial Charitable and Education Trust, aims to help the underprivileged sections of the society.





Photo: YS Design





Edtech has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, growing at a breakneck speed in 2020. These are the trends likely to define the future of the sector.





Ashish Hemrajani, Co-founder and CEO of Bigtree Entertainment, that operates BookMyShow, is confident that the entertainment industry will weather the coronavirus crisis.





Credit: Modulus Housing





Modulus Housing's plug-and-play ‘hospital-in-box’ solution, which includes an isolation ward, screening centre, and an intensive care unit, can be set up in two hours.





Founders of Stranger & Sons





Currently present in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, London, Thailand, and Singapore, Stranger & Sons says it plans to launch in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata soon.





Vikas Varma





Mastercard is seeking to leverage its network, insights, technology, and partnerships to help Indian MSMEs quickly adapt to a new way of operating digitally.





Rishubh Satiya, Founder and CEO, Plix





Plix, a plant-based protein brand founded in March 2019, recently launched its ‘Immunity Boosting Supergreens’ powder, a product that contains 45 superfoods.





