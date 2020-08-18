Lightspeed India raises $275M, will focus on startups of the future

Lightspeed India Partners has closed the Lightspeed India Partners III fund with $275 million of committed capital. As a fund, it has invested more than $750 million in India and supports startups through the growth stages.





Talking about the current pandemic and the impact on the economy, Lightspeed said this was a time for startups of the future.





Lightspeed is one the early investors in India’s digital ecosystem. Globally, it has invested $10 billion in startups. It has also bet on startups from India for the world, including Byju’s (edtech), Indian Energy Exchange (power marketplace), Innovaccer (healthcare SaaS), OYO (hospitality), Sharechat (social media), Udaan (B2B commerce), and Yellow Messenger (conversational AI).





Lightspeed engages deeply with founders, leveraging its global network, customer partnerships, talent acquisition, and growth capital.





Lightspeed India Partners

It will continue to focus on early stages of innovation, and work with founders to support them through their growth lifecycle – working with a growth capital pool of over $3 billion raised recently in its global funds.





Lightspeed has expanded Lightspeed India Advisors partnership to six partners, based out of Delhi and Bengaluru. These partners areHarsha Kumar, Vaibhav Agrawal, Akshay Bhushan, Hemant Mohapatra, Dev Khare, and Bejul Somaia.





Lightspeed has also broadened its portfolio service teams in areas like executive recruiting, marketing, and customer introductions.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)