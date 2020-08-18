Lightspeed India raises $275M, will focus on startups of the future

Lightspeed India Partners closes Lightspeed India Partners III fund with $275 million. It will focus on early stages of innovation, and support founders through their growth lifecycle.

By Vishal Krishna
18th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Lightspeed India Partners has closed the Lightspeed India Partners III fund with $275 million of committed capital. As a fund, it has invested more than $750 million in India and supports startups through the growth stages.


Talking about the current pandemic and the impact on the economy, Lightspeed said this was a time for startups of the future.


Lightspeed is one the early investors in India’s digital ecosystem. Globally, it has invested $10 billion in startups. It has also bet on startups from India for the world, including Byju’s (edtech), Indian Energy Exchange (power marketplace), Innovaccer (healthcare SaaS), OYO (hospitality), Sharechat (social media), Udaan (B2B commerce), and Yellow Messenger (conversational AI).


Lightspeed engages deeply with founders, leveraging its global network, customer partnerships, talent acquisition, and growth capital.


lightspeed

Lightspeed India Partners

It will continue to focus on early stages of innovation, and work with founders to support them through their growth lifecycle – working with a growth capital pool of over $3 billion raised recently in its global funds.


Lightspeed has expanded Lightspeed India Advisors partnership to six partners, based out of Delhi and Bengaluru. These partners areHarsha Kumar, Vaibhav Agrawal, Akshay Bhushan, Hemant Mohapatra, Dev Khare, and Bejul Somaia.


Lightspeed has also broadened its portfolio service teams in areas like executive recruiting, marketing, and customer introductions.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup Daalchini raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A round led by Artha Venture Fund

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Work with Facebook-backed Meesho with these openings

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Inflection Point Ventures makes investment into Eden Smart Homes

Thimmaya Poojary

Ministry of Electronics and IT launches Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Zivame CEO talks about overcoming adversity; Roots Venture on betting on the right entrepreneurs
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Walmart-owned Flipkart’s GMV exceeds pre-COVID-19 levels

Thimmaya Poojary

Women and Wealth: Bridging the Investment Gender Gap

Siddhant Raizada

[Funding alert] Inflection Point Ventures makes investment into Eden Smart Homes

Thimmaya Poojary

Ministry of Electronics and IT launches Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge

Thimmaya Poojary

Explore the work landscape of the future on a summit by BML Munjal University featuring leading industry experts

Team YS

[Funding alert] Cataloguing startup Text Mercato raises Rs 4.85 Cr in Series A funding

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform